Orangemen upset top-seeded Hastings at state

Beatrice had a few more opportunities to score in the game, but couldn't come up with the clutch hit.

"We had guys on third base with less than two outs three times and didn't get anything," Belding said. "We did have the one big inning where we got three runs. Hopefully we can get some more offense going as the tournament goes on."

Max Reis and Jaxson Blackburn had two singles each for Beatrice while Timmerman had a triple, Adam DeBoer had a double and Austin Burroughs had a single.

Beatrice will now play at 4 p.m. on Monday at Werner Park against the winner of fourth-seeded Elkhorn (19-10) and fifth-seeded Ralston (20-7).

"It's a great feeling," Belding said. "We beat Hastings earlier in the year, but they've played well since then, so we are excited to get this win. It was a good ball game. Last week, we weren't even sure if were going to get into state after having such a great start to the season. We got in, and now we're off to a great start at state."

