Orangemen upset top-seeded Hastings at state

OMAHA -- The Beatrice baseball team wasn't even sure if they'd be in the state tournament a week ago when they lost their subdistrict semifinal game to Nebraska City.
Now they're in the winner's bracket.
The eighth-seeded Orangemen knocked off top-seeded Hastings 3-1 Saturday in the first round of the Class B State Tournament at Werner Park in Omaha.
Qwin Zabokrtsky pitched the complete game for Beatrice, giving up no earned runs on four hits while striking out six and walking one. Hastings' one run scored was due to two throwing errors in the sixth inning.
Beatrice Coach Chris Belding said Zabokrtsky just did what he's been doing all season.
"Qwin has always been a big time pitcher for us," Belding said. "He pitches all the big games and he did really well today. He kept guys off balanced. He gave up a couple hard hit balls, but other than that, there wasn't much all day."
The Orangemen offense did just enough. All three of their runs came in the second inning. Austin Burroughs got the rally started with a lead off walk and then scored on Tucker Timmerman's RBI triple.
Timmeran then scored on Deegan Nelson's ground out. Caleb Jobman and Zabokrtsky re-ignited the rally with back to back walks. Jobman would score on Jaxson Blackburn's RBI single to make it 3-0.
Beatrice had a few more opportunities to score in the game, but couldn't come up with the clutch hit.
"We had guys on third base with less than two outs three times and didn't get anything," Belding said. "We did have the one big inning where we got three runs. Hopefully we can get some more offense going as the tournament goes on."
Max Reis and Jaxson Blackburn had two singles each for Beatrice while Timmerman had a triple, Adam DeBoer had a double and Austin Burroughs had a single.
Beatrice will now play at 4 p.m. on Monday at Werner Park against the winner of fourth-seeded Elkhorn (19-10) and fifth-seeded Ralston (20-7).
"It's a great feeling," Belding said. "We beat Hastings earlier in the year, but they've played well since then, so we are excited to get this win. It was a good ball game. Last week, we weren't even sure if were going to get into state after having such a great start to the season. We got in, and now we're off to a great start at state."