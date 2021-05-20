Orangemen win Class B State Baseball Championship

OMAHA -- The Beatrice baseball team got up early on Norris and then held on late to win 5-4 and claim the Class B State Championship Thursday night at Werner Park in Omaha.

It is the first state baseball championship in school history for the Orangemen.

Qwin Zabokrtsky pitched six innings for Beatrice, giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits while striking out two and walking three. Will Reimer got the save for Beatrice.

The Orangemen scored three big runs in the top of the first and single runs in the second and third to build a 5-1 lead.

Norris slowly climbed back into it with a run in the fifth and two runs in the sixth to make it 5-4. They tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh, getting runners at first and second with one out.

The Titans attempted a double steal, but their lead runner was cut down at third base by Beatrice catcher Connor Hamilton for the second out of the inning. Reimer then struck out the last Titan hitter looking, preserving the win and sending Beatrice into a frenzied celebration.

