The Beatrice baseball team is heading back to the state championship after a 2-0 win over Platte Valley Friday night in the B-5 District Championship game in Ashland.

The win clinches Beatrice's third consecutive trip to the state tournament and it will be their sixth trip to state in school history.

Tucker Timmerman dazzled on the mound against Platte Valley. The University of Nebraska recruit pitched all seven innings, giving up no runs on three hits while striking out 13 and walking none.

Beatrice scored single runs in the first and fifth innings.

In the first inning, Jaxson Blackburn led off the game with a hit and Deegan Nelson's one out single put runners at first and third. Nelson stole second and Noah Jobman's sacrifice fly made it 1-0.

Platte Valley had an opportunity to score in the bottom of the second when they got runners at first and third with one out, but came up empty.

Beatrice's first two runners reached with walks in the top of the fourth, but the Orangemen would be unable to capitalize on the opportunity.

Beatrice's run in the fifth inning came with two outs when Blackburn singled and scored on Timmerman's RBI double to make it 2-0.

Platte Valley had one last glimmer of hope when they had two batters reach base with two outs in the bottom f the seventh, but Timmerman's would strike out the next hitter to end the game.

Beatrice had five hits in the game. Blackburn had two singles, Timmerman had a double and Nelson and Trey Henning had a single each. The Orangemen defense didn't commit any errors behind Timmerman.

The Orangemen will wait to see who they face in the first round of the Class B State Tournament. Last year, the Orangemen won their first round gam eover Central City, but lost their next two games to Waverly and Omaha Skutt. In 2021, Beatrice captured the Class B State Championship.

Beatrice reached Friday's district championship by winning easily over Crete 20-1 on Thursday night.

The Orangemen scored two runs in the first inning, seven runs in the second inning, four runs in the third inning and seven more runs in the fourth inning on their way to the run-rule shortened win.

Gage Wolter pitched the first four innings, giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out six and walking three. Ty Weichel pitched a scoreless and hitless fifth inning, striking out one and walking one.

Deegan Nelson had a home run, a single, four RBI's and three runs scored while Tucker Timmerman had two doubles, a single, three RBI's and four runs scored. Luke Feist had a double, two singles, two RBI's and two runs scored.

Luke Hamilton had two singles, two RBI's and a run scored. Jaxson Blackburn and Trey Henning had a single each.

The Orangemen offense also benefited from 13 walks and two hit batsman.