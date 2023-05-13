OMAHA -- Behind another strong pitching performance from Tucker Timmerman, the Orangemen were able to beat Omaha Gross 5-0 Saturday in the first round of the NSAA State Baseball Tournament at Werner Park in Omaha.

Timmerman, a Nebraska baseball recruit, pitched 5.1 innings, giving up no earned runs on four hits while striking out eight and walking two.

Omaha Gross' pitching was just as dominant for the first four innings, but Beatrice was able to break through for a run in the fifth inning and then muscled across four more big insurance runs in the seventh inning to get the 5-0 win.

Beatrice, the No. 5 seed in Class B, will now play No. 1 seed Elkhorn North at 4 p.m. on Monday at Tal Anderson Field on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Beatrice and Omaha Gross had opportunities to score through the first four innings, but neither team was able to capitalize.

The Orangemen finally broke through for a run in the top of the fifth. Josh Buhr would lead off the inning by reaching on an error and he went to second on Jaxson Blackburn's sacrifice bunt.

Tucker Timmerman was then intentionally walked. Deegan Nelson's RBI single would give Beatrice a 1-0 lead. Beatrice had an opportunity to do more damage in the inning, but couldn't come up with the big hit.

In the top of the seventh, Timmerman led off the inning with a double and Nelson singled to put runners at second and third with nobody out. Noah Jobman's two-RBI double brought in Timmerman and courtesy runner John Riesen, making it 3-0.

The next two Beatrice hitters made outs, but Austin Baldwin then reached on an error, which allowed pinch runner Trey Henning to score, making it 4-0. Two passed balls would allow Baldwin to score, making it 5-0 going into the bottom of the seventh.

Nelson, who came into relieve Timmerman in the sixth inning, allowed the first Omaha Gross runner to reach base via a walk in the seventh inning, but he then retired the next three batters to give Beatrice the win. Nelson gave up no hits in relief and struck out two.

Beatrice had eight hits in the game. Nelson had three singles while Jobman had a double and a single. Timmerman and Kale Koch had a double each while Josh Buhr had a single.