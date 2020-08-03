Reimer no-hits Nebraska City in season finale

ASHLAND -- The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors got a no-hit pitching performance for the second day in a row on Saturday.
Will Reimer threw all seven innings for Beatrice in a 6-0 win over Nebraska City. It was the last pool play game of the Ashland/Bennington end of season tournament.
Beatrice finished 2-1 in pool play, which wouldn't be enough to qualify them for Sunday's semifinal games at Bennington.
Remier's no hitter came just 24 hours after Qwin Zabokrtsky pitched a no hitter against Elkhorn Mount Michael. In his seven innings of work, Reimer struck out nine hitters while walking none. He worked around two Beatrice errors.
"I'm not sure I've ever seen no hitters on back to back days," said Beatrice Coach Chris Belding. "Will (Reimer) threw a lot of strikes and was getting ahead in counts. He's got a nice slider that was working all day and I don't think Nebraska City ever hit a ball hard off of him."
Nebraska City's pitchers were just has effective early on against Beatrice's offense. The score was 0-0 until Beatrice finally broke through for a run in the top of the fifth inning. Aiden Russell got that rally started by bunting and reaching on an error. He scored on Zane Hoffman's RBI double.
Beatrice left the bases loaded in the sixth inning before scoring five runs in the seventh inning to open a 6-0 lead.
Hoffman was hit by a pitch to start the rally and Eli Mangnall bunted and reached on an error, putting runners at first and third. Connor Hamilton walked to load the bases and Austin Burrough's two-RBI double made it 3-0.
A passed ball allowed another run to score and Caleb Jobman's RBI single made it 5-0. Zabokrtsky's RBI triple made it 6-0.
Reimer would shut down Nebraska City in the bottom of the seventh to make 6-0 the final score.
Beatrice had eight hits in the game. Burroughs had a double, two singles, two RBI's and a run scored. Jobman had two singles, Zabokrtsky had a triple, Hoffman had a double and Adam Deboer had a single.
"Both teams struggled offensively early on because both teams knew we weren't really playing for much since Ashland won the night before," Belding said. "We finally got something going late in the game. Burroughs had a nice game and we got a few guys around the bases. It was the type of offense I expected to see all summer and I'm glad that's how we finished the season."
Beatrice finishes the summer season with a 13-17 record. Belding said it's been a bizarre year, but was glad his players were able to get out and compete.
"It was a learning experience for the kids," Belding said. "At least we were able to get some games in because we are a young team that needs experience. I'm glad we got to get out and play some ball."
Belding thought the tournament was a success. There were 16 teams in the tournament, seven of which were in last year's Class B State Tournament.
"We don't have any seniors on our team, but it was a good opportunity for other teams' seniors to have an end of year tournament," Belding said. "Not having any tournament would have been a tough way to end their high school careers."
Belding was pleased with how his team closed the season, saying just one bad inning on Thursday cost them from qualifying for Sunday's semifinals. Beatrice led that game 1-0 entering the sixth inning before giving up three runs in the sixth. Ashland would win the game 3-2.
Hickman went on to beat Ashland in the championship game on Sunday.
"We actually beat Ashland a few weeks ago, so we feel like we are right there with some of the better teams in Class B," Belding said. "It was an up and down year, but our pitching was, for the most part, where I thought they'd be. Offensively, we could never get into a groove where we had four or five guys hitting well at the same time. I think we can hit better, but we are young and I think that will come around."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!