Reimer no-hits Nebraska City in season finale

Belding thought the tournament was a success. There were 16 teams in the tournament, seven of which were in last year's Class B State Tournament.

"We don't have any seniors on our team, but it was a good opportunity for other teams' seniors to have an end of year tournament," Belding said. "Not having any tournament would have been a tough way to end their high school careers."

Belding was pleased with how his team closed the season, saying just one bad inning on Thursday cost them from qualifying for Sunday's semifinals. Beatrice led that game 1-0 entering the sixth inning before giving up three runs in the sixth. Ashland would win the game 3-2.

Hickman went on to beat Ashland in the championship game on Sunday.

"We actually beat Ashland a few weeks ago, so we feel like we are right there with some of the better teams in Class B," Belding said. "It was an up and down year, but our pitching was, for the most part, where I thought they'd be. Offensively, we could never get into a groove where we had four or five guys hitting well at the same time. I think we can hit better, but we are young and I think that will come around."

