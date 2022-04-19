SCC baseball continues winning ways

The Southeast Community College baseball team ran their winning streak to 20 games with a sweep of McCook Community College over the weekend.

In the first game of a three games series on Friday, SCC defeated McCook 7-3 in McCook.

Caleb Ruter pitched six innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out nine and walking three. Simon Gradoville gave up three earned runs in 1.2 innings pitched. Levi Gates got the save, pitching 1.2 innings and giving up no earned runs on one hit while striking out one and walking one.

Ryan David had a home run, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in the game. Matt Goetzmann, Tyler Monroe, Tyler Preece and Treyton Kozal had a single each.

In the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday, SCC defeated McCook 7-6 in eight innings. The Storm broke a 5-5 tie with two runs in the top of the eighth before holding McCook to just one run in the bottom of the eighth to preserve the win.

Brayden Curtis pitched four innings, giving up one earned run on one hit while striking out six and walking one. Nate Whitehill pitched 2.2 innings and gave up three earned runs. Nolan Brown got the win, pitching one inning and giving up two earned runs.

Nolan Brown had a home run, two singles, an RBI and two runs scored. Tyler Monroe had two singles, two RBI's and a run scored. Zach Johnson had a home run, two RBI's and a run scored. Adding a single each was Eric Anderson, Tommy Roland and Jhett Jacquot.

In the final game of the series on Saturday, SCC defeated McCook 7-5. They were down 5-4 going into the seventh inning, but scored three runs in the top of the seventh to get the win.

Cole Whitehill pitched four innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits while striking out four and walking three. Seth Claybourne picked up the win, pitching two innings and giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out four and walking none. Maverick Wylder got the save, pitching one inning and giving up no runs on no hits while striking out two.

Matt Goetzmann had two doubles, a single, two RBI's and one run scored. Zach Johnson had two singles, an RBI and a run scored. Jackson Horn had two singles and two runs scored. Zach Johnson had a home run, Tommy Roland had a triple and Tyler Monroe had a single.

SCC is now 34-6 on the season and will be in action again on Wednesday when they host Doane JV at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

