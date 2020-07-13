Seniors beat Shelby in extra innings

An RBI single by Adam Deboer in the bottom of the 10th inning broke a 7-7 win and preserved a win for the Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors Sunday.
Beatrice won the game 8-7 over Shelby at Christenson Field in Beatrice.
They looked to have the win wrapped up when they led 7-5 entering the seventh inning, but Shelby was able to rally for two runs to tie the game.
Neither team would score in the eighth or ninth inning. Qwin Zabokrtsky got the game winning rally started in the 10th inning when he singled with one out. He then stole second and advanced to third on Joe Wallman's bunt single.
Deboer then singled to score Zabokrtsky, ending the game.
Beatrice had 12 hits in the game. Austin Burroughs had three singles, an RBI and a run scored. Brody Nelson had two singles, an RBI and a run scored. Zabokrtsky had two singles, an RBI and two runs scored. Zane Hoffman had a double and an RBI. Will Reimer, Caleb Jobman, Joe Wallman and Adam Deboer hda a single each.
Aiden Russell pitched 3.2 innings, giving up five runs (three earned) on eight hits while striking out two and walking two.
Zane Hoffman pitched 1.1 innings, giving up no runs on two hits wile striking out none and walking one. Will Reimer pitched two innings, giving up two runs (none earned) on four hits while striking out two and walking one. Adam Deboer pitched two innings, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out two and walking two. Zabokrtsky pitched the last inning, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out one and walking none.
Beatrice's defense had three errors in the game while Shelby's defense had four errors.
Exmark improves to 7-10 on the season and were in action again Monday night when they traveled to Wilber. For those results, see Wednesday's Daily Sun.
Neapco Juniors fall to Shelby
The Neapco Juniors couldn't get its offense going against Shelby Sunday in a 4-0 loss.
Shelby scored three runs in the first inning and one run in the seventh inning.
Beatrice had four hits in the game -- all singles. Caden Eggert, Mason Leonard, Eatin Starlin and Parker Tegtmeier had a single each.
Shelby won despite just getting two hits in the game. Kai Mayfield pitched three innings, giving up three earned runs on two hits while striking out four and walking seven. Max Reis pitched four innings, giving up one earned run on no hits while striking out four and walking three.
Neapco drops to 6-11 on the season and will be in action again Tuesday night when they host Lincoln High.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!