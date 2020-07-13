Seniors beat Shelby in extra innings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An RBI single by Adam Deboer in the bottom of the 10th inning broke a 7-7 win and preserved a win for the Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors Sunday.

Beatrice won the game 8-7 over Shelby at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

They looked to have the win wrapped up when they led 7-5 entering the seventh inning, but Shelby was able to rally for two runs to tie the game.

Neither team would score in the eighth or ninth inning. Qwin Zabokrtsky got the game winning rally started in the 10th inning when he singled with one out. He then stole second and advanced to third on Joe Wallman's bunt single.

Deboer then singled to score Zabokrtsky, ending the game.

Beatrice had 12 hits in the game. Austin Burroughs had three singles, an RBI and a run scored. Brody Nelson had two singles, an RBI and a run scored. Zabokrtsky had two singles, an RBI and two runs scored. Zane Hoffman had a double and an RBI. Will Reimer, Caleb Jobman, Joe Wallman and Adam Deboer hda a single each.

Aiden Russell pitched 3.2 innings, giving up five runs (three earned) on eight hits while striking out two and walking two.