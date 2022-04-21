Storm baseball keeps rolling with sweep of Doane JV

The Southeast Community College baseball team extended their winning streak to 22 with a sweep of Doane University JV on Wednesday.

The Storm won their first game over Doane 13-3 in five innings at Christenson Field and then followed that up with an 11-1 win in five innings in the nightcap.

In Game 1, SCC jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Doane JV came back with a three run home run in the top of the third to tie it, but that would be all their scoring in the game. SCC scored five in the third inning, three in the fourth inning and two in the fifth inning to pull away.

Will Volenec pitched all five innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out five and walking one.

Jackson Meier had a home run, a triple, four RBI's and two runs scored in the game. Eric Anderson had a home run, a double, three RBI's and two runs scored. Matt Goetzmann homered in the game while Ryan David had a double, a single, an RBI and two runs scored. Zach Johnson had two singles while Nolan Brown and Cade Argo had a single each.

SCC benefited from nine walks in the game

The Storm controlled Game 2 from the beginning, scoring five runs in the first inning and three runs in the second inning, building an 8-0 lead on their way to the eventual 11-1 win.

Jayden Payne pitched three innings, giving up one earned run on two his while striking out one and walking one. Jackson Kraus pitched two innings, giving up no runs on one hit.

SCC's offense had nine hits in the game. Zach Johnson had a double, a single, three RBI's and two runs scored. Ethan Hergert had a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Jhett Jacquot had a double and two RBI's. Landon Goeser had a double while Nolan Brown, Jackson Horn and Danny Spongeberg had a single each.

The two wins runs SCC's record to 36-6 on the season. They haven't lost a game since March 16.

SCC will wrap up their home regular season schedule this weekend when they host Western Nebraska Community College for a four game series at Christenson Field.

On Saturday, SCC will host Western at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. On Sunday, game times will be at noon and 2:30 p.m.

After that, SCC will finish their regular season on the road with two games at Western Nebraska on Thursday and a three game series at Northeastern Community College on Friday and Saturday.

