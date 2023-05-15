The Southeast Community College baseball team swept a pair of games over McCook Community College on Sunday to capture the Region IX Championship.

SCC will host a best-of-three district final against Western Thursday and Friday at Christenson Field.

In the first game against McCook, SCC won 21-7. They trailed 5-1 going into the bottom of the fifth before scoring 20 runs over the next four innings, including 12 runs in the sixth inning.

Tyler Bishop had a home run, three singles, four RBI's and three runs scored. Avery Moore had a home run, a double, a single, four RBI's and three runs scored. Landon Goeser had a triple, two singles, three RBI's and three runs scored.

Drew Borner had three singles, two RBI's and three runs scored. Tyson Gerdes and Max Petersen had two singles each, Tyler Palmer had a double and Danny Spongberg had a single.

In the second game, SCC won 12-6. The Storm scored four runs in the second inning and four runs in the third inning on their way to opening a 9-1 lead. They held off a McCook rally late to win 12-6.

Kael Dumont pitched 5.1 innings, giving up six runs (five earned) on 11 hits while striking out six and walking one. Levi Gates pitched 3.2 innings, giving up no runs on two hits while striking out four and walking none.

Drew Borner had a double, two singles, three RBI's and a run scored. Avery Moore had a double, two singles, two RBI's and three runs scored. Tyler Bishop had a double a single and three runs scored.

Danny Spongberg, Tyler Palmer, and JD Diprima had a single each.

SCC's record is now 42-16 on the season.