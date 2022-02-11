The Next Level: Burroughs chooses KCK

Beatrice senior Austin Burroughs has decided to continue is baseball career at Kansas City Kansas Community College. During his junior season, Burroughs played third base and hit .333 with 20 runs scored and 21 RBI's. He helped lead the Orangemen to a Class B State Championship.

What school did you decide to further your baseball career: Kansas City Kansas Community College.

What were your reasons for choosing KCK: It was close to home but not too close. They had my preferred field of study and they gave me an opportunity to further my baseball career.

How long have you desired to play college baseball: Ever since I was a very little boy.

What position do you plan to play in college: Third base

What did you enjoy about the recruiting process: Getting to meet and talk to so many coaches

What are the strengths you’ll bring to the college game: Determination and an overall appreciation for the game

What do you think will be the biggest challenges: Keeping up with my academics while continuing my progression with baseball

What are you looking forward to most in college athletics: Getting to play with a great group of guys against some elite opponents

