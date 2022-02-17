The Next Level: Max Reis chooses Northeast CC

Beatrice senior Max Reis has decided to continue his baseball career at Northeast Community College. During his junior season, Reis played outfield and helped lead the Orangemen to a Class B State Championship. He hit .397 with 24 runs scored and 12 RBI's and had a team leading two triples. He also had six stolen bases.

Parents: Renae and Ryan Reis

College choice: Northeast Community College

Sport: Baseball

Why did you choose Northeast CC: At Northeast, the campus and facilities are really nice and what sealed the deal was they had the major I want to go into.

Other colleges considered: I had offers from SCC, Baker University and Alexandria Tech Community college.

How long have you wanted to play college baseball: I’ve always wanted to play at the next level for as long as I can remember. When I really knew I could play at college level was winning the state championship and knowing we had just beaten three D-1 baseball players and thought why can’t I make it to the next level?

What position will you play: Outfield

What did you enjoy most about the recruiting process: What I enjoyed the most about the recruiting process was being able to go on campus visits and doing college workouts

What strengths will you bring to the college game: Some strengths I bring with me is my speed and the energy I bring with the game. A big part for me is that if you’re not in the right state of mind and doing everything you can to help your teammates succeed, then you aren’t doing it right.

What will be the biggest challenges at the next level: The biggest challenge for me is to be able to put in so many hours and dedication so I can be a freshman starting with all the sophomores out there. I’m excited to get a new bond with all my new teammates. The guys I play with now -- I've played with them ever since I was 9, so I'm excited to meet and play with new people.

