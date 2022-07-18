Tri County Juniors' season comes to an end

CREIGHTON -- The Tri County Legion Juniors lost their first two games at state in Creighton, eliminating them from the Class C State Tournament.

In an elimination game on Monday, Tri County fell to the PWG Juniors 6-4.

PWG scored two runs in the first inning. A single, a walk, a passed ball and a fielder's choice led to the first run and an error would allow the second run to score.

Tri County would get both those runs back in the bottom of the third. With one out, Pierce Damrow was hit by a pitch and Braiden Strouf singled. Drew Siems' sacrifice bunt moved runners to second and third. Dusty Kapke then reached on an error, which allowed both runs to score, making it 2-2.

Tri County loaded the bases with nobody out in the fourth inning, but came up empty after a double play and a fly out.

PWG scored four runs in the fifth inning to open a 6-2 lead. Two singles and an error led to the first two runs. A ground out allowed another run to score and an RBI single brought in the next run.

In the bottom of the fifth, Strouf doubled, Drew Siems walked and Dusty Kapke singled to load the bases with nobody out. Cole Siems' RBI single made it 6-3. Cael Washburn's sacrifice fly brought in another run, but that would be the end of the scoring threat, making it 6-4.

Tri County left a runner stranded at second in the sixth inning and stranded runners at second and third in the seventh inning, which would make the final score 6-4.

Tri County had six hits in the game. Strouf had a double and a single, Washburn had a double and Dusty Kapke, Cole Siems, and Tayden Groneyemer had a single each.

Cole Siems pitched five innings, giving up six runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out two and walking four. Caden Bales pitched two innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out two and walking two.

Tri County fell to the loser's bracket with a 11-3 loss to Imperial on Sunday. The game lasted two days after weather on Saturday forced the later portion of the game to be played a day later.

Imperial scored seven runs in the first inning and never looked back on their way to the win.

Tri County had seven hits in the game. Bales had two singles, Washburn had a double and a single and Cole Siems, Gronemeyer and Strouf had a single each.

Bales, Alex Paxton, Drew Siems and Washburn all pitched in the game.

Tri County's season comes to an end after posting a 26-5 record.

Hickman Juniors eliminated in Class B

The Hickman Legion Juniors were eliminated from the Class B State Tournament with a loss to Plattsmouth on Monday.

Hickman fell to Plattsmouth 8-5 in Wahoo. Hickman had a 5-4 lead in the game before Wahoo scored four runs in the fifth inning.

Hickman opened the tournament on Saturday and fell to Brester Construction 9-2, dropping them to the loser's bracket. They bounced back with a 13-5 win over Broken Bow on Sunday before being eliminated by Plattsmouth on Monday.