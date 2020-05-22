What Legion baseball might look like

As far as safety concerns, it's unclear how protocols will be integrated. The Nebraska Legion website stated the latest coronavirus guidelines must be kept on hand. Masks are encouraged. Coaches and officials will likely use all of the little time remaining before practice can commence on June 1 to nail down specifics.

Summer springboard

This summer could be the difference for several student-athletes across the area. Perhaps at the top of this list are soon-to-be seniors, who missed out on a vital chance to garner exposure when their junior high school campaigns were canceled.

Vernon said college coaches attend games more in the summertime anyway, though it's unclear if they will be able to sit in the stands. But, at the very least, there will be current video and stats to aid the evaluation process.

"I think the summer season is vital for kids that want to go on and play college baseball," Vernon said. "We will have a handful (of college coaches) throughout the spring, but it’s like 30 or 40 in the summertime that we’ll run across.

"It’s important."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.