Wilber Legion seniors defeat Wymore

WILBER -- The Wilber Legion Seniors defeated Wymore 12-1 in five innings Thursday night in Wilber.

Wilber scored one run in the first inning, seven runs in the third inning and four runs in the fourth inning while Wymore's lone run came in the third inning.

With the game tied 1-1, Wilber's big third inning started with one out singles by Cole Siems and Tyson Kreshel. Isaac Smith's RBI single allowed the first run to score.

R Hoffman reached on an error, which allowed another run to score. Brett Nickel also reached on an error, which allowed another run to score, making it 4-1.

With two outs, Devin Homolka came through with an RBI single that scored two more runs to make it 6-1. After a single by Mason Zimmerman put runners at first and third, Carter Skleba's RBI single made it 7-1.

An error allowed one more run to score, making it 8-1 after three innings.

Wilber put the game away with four more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Kreshel reached on an error to lead off the inning and Ridge Hoffman's double put runners at second and third with one out.