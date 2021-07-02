Wilber Legion seniors defeat Wymore

WILBER -- The Wilber Legion Seniors defeated Wymore 12-1 in five innings Thursday night in Wilber.
Wilber scored one run in the first inning, seven runs in the third inning and four runs in the fourth inning while Wymore's lone run came in the third inning.
With the game tied 1-1, Wilber's big third inning started with one out singles by Cole Siems and Tyson Kreshel. Isaac Smith's RBI single allowed the first run to score.
R Hoffman reached on an error, which allowed another run to score. Brett Nickel also reached on an error, which allowed another run to score, making it 4-1.
With two outs, Devin Homolka came through with an RBI single that scored two more runs to make it 6-1. After a single by Mason Zimmerman put runners at first and third, Carter Skleba's RBI single made it 7-1.
An error allowed one more run to score, making it 8-1 after three innings.
Wilber put the game away with four more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Kreshel reached on an error to lead off the inning and Ridge Hoffman's double put runners at second and third with one out.
Wymore recorded the second out, but Garrison then reached on an error, which allowed a run to score. Homolka's two RBI single made it 11-1. Zimmerman's single advanced Homolka to third and he scored on a passed ball to make it 12-1, which would be the final score.
Tyson Kreshel had two doubles and a single for Wilber while Ridge Hoffman had a double and two singles. Carter Skleba had a triple and two RBI's. Mason Zimmerman had two singles, Drew Garrison had a double and Cole Siems, Isaac Smith and Brett Nickel had a single each.
Cole Siems pitched all five innings, giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out eight and walking one.
Wymore/Diller-Odell had two hits in the game, a single each from Alex Wenzbauer and Kale Maguire.
Wilber is 10-4 on the season and will be in action again Monday night when they travel to play Beatrice at Christenson Field at 8 p.m.