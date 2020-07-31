Zabokrtsky throws no hitter against Mount Michael

Beatrice's first run came in the top of the third when Eli Mangnall led off by reaching on an error. After an out was recorded, Hamilton reached on a walk to put runners at first and second. Both runners moved up on a passed ball and another passed ball allowed one run to score, making it 1-0.

Ashland's sixth inning rally started with three singles that loaded the bases with nobody out. A two-RBI single made it 2-1. Beatrice then recorded two outs, but an error would allow one more run to score, making it 3-1.

Exmark tried to rally in the seventh. Reimer led off with a single and Hamilton walked. A ground out moved the runners up to second and third with one out.

A passed ball allowed one run to score, but two straight strikeouts would leave the tying run stranded at third base.

Hoffman pitched all six innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out five and walking two.

Exmark had four hits in the game. Deboer had a double and a single while Hamilton and Reimer had a single each.

Beatrice has one more game remaining in their division, a 4 p.m. game against Nebraska City on Saturday. If Beatrice should advance to the semifinals, those would be played at Bennington on Sunday.