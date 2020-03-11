Boys state basketball to be played sans fans

Tuesday evening, state health officials announced that a Douglas County woman in her 40s tested positive for COVID-19. She recently traveled to California and Nevada and is recovering at home. State officials were awaiting case confirmation from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The fifth case is a student at Crofton High School in northeast Nebraska who will be treated at the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus in Omaha, the state Health and Human Services Department said. The student, who is reported to have an underlying health condition, attended the state girls basketball tournament in Lincoln on March 5.

The Crofton district announced that classes, events and activities would be canceled for the rest of the week to limit exposure.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. China, where the virus first exploded, has had more than 81,000 infections and more than 3,000 deaths.

An American who was exposed to the new coronavirus on a Japanese cruise ship and who was being monitored at an Omaha hospital was released from quarantine Tuesday.