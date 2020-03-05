Crete holds off Norris' upset bid

Winners of 24 games this season, Crete hasn't played from behind a lot. Especially not in win-or-go-home situations like Thursday morning.

Pushed to the wire, top-rated Crete answered the call and held off No. 5 Norris 48-43 in a Class B first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Crete coach John Larsen, who picked up career win No. 600 earlier this season, has seen it all from the sidelines. He trusts his team, too, even with the season hanging in the balance.

"They're competitors, they're smart kids," Larsen said. "I really wasn't worried. When we were behind by four at halftime, I thought we would be OK."

Norris had a chance to down the Cardinals at the end of regulation, but Crete's Ellie Allen came up with a key block at the rim in a perfect example of a play that can easily be forgotten despite its ramifications.

"It kept us in the game, it was pretty big," Larsen said. "If (Brianna) Stai gets it up on the glass, it probably goes in and we're worried about checking in next week instead of playing tomorrow."

Morgan Maly scored five points in overtime and finished with 14 to lead the Cardinals.

