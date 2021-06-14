East boys rallies in the 2nd half to beat West

The East All-Stars outscored the West 23-13 in the third quarter and 18-15 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the 81-76 win Saturday at the Truman Center in Beatrice.
The East was still just clinking to a two point lead with 2:41 remaining in the third quarter, but would finish the quarter on a 10-4 run to make it 66-58.
Cameron Binder of Auburn started the run with a three pointer, but Isaac Yeackley of Milford would come back with a basket for the West to make it 59-56.
Two free throws by Binder and a basket by Lewiston's Hayden Christen made it 63-56. Tri County's Cole Siems would make it 63-58 with a basket for the West, but a free throw by Daniel Frary of Auburn and a put back basket by Frary made it 66-58.
Holden Ruse of Freeman opened up the fourth quarter scoring with a basket off an assist from Norris' Trey Deveaux.
The West would eventually get back within five at 73-68, but never closer as the East went on to win 81-76.
Deveaux was named the game's MVP with 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists.The MVP is voted on by coaches in attendance at the game as well as members of the media.
Cameron Binder of Auburn had 12 points and six assists while Sam Boldt of Sterling had 11 points and five rebounds. Jack Fiegener of Falls City Sacred Heart had 10 points and five rebounds.
Daniel Frary of Auburn had nine points and 10 rebounds while Brayson Mueller of Norris had eight points and six rebounds. Carson Borzekofski of Southern and Holden Ruse of Freeman had six points each.
Hayden Christen of Lewiston had four points while Calvin Antholz of JCC and Austin Jurgens of Diller-Odell have two points each. Beatrice's Kaden Glynn was also a member of the East team.
The East was coached by Andy Saathoff of Sterling and Zack Emerson of Southern.
The West All-Stars were led by Andrew Heinrichs of Thayer Central and Logan Larson of Tri County, who both had 13 points and four rebounds each.
Cole Siems had 10 points, three rebounds and four assists. Dalton Kleinschmidt of BDS, Eric Schroeder of BDS and Carson Tvrdy of Seward had seven points each.
Mitchell Thompson of Wilber-Clatonia had six points while Isaac Yeackley of Milford and Preston Baehr of Southern had four points each. Riley Hiatt of Fillmore Central had three points and Trenton Buescher of Deshler had two points each.
The West team was coached by Jeremy Siems of Tri County and Brian Arp of Friend.
The game was place at the Truman Center on the campus of Southeast Community College in Beatrice.