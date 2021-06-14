East girls hoops team gets comeback win

The East All-Stars trailed 48-37 after three quarters in Saturday's Southeast Nebraska Girls All-Star Basketball game, but would come back to win 57-54.
The East fought back to tie the game 53-53 when Kaylee Klover of Southern scored with 2:20 left in the fourth quarter.
Zadie Plager of Johnson County Central then knocked down a three pointer with 1:01 left to give the East their first lead since the beginning of the first quarter.
With 24 seconds, Norris' Maddy Collier made one of two free throws to make it 57-53. The West team made a free throw with 12 seconds left to make it a three point game, but the East would hold on for the win.
Mak Hatcliff of Beatrice was named the game's most valuable player. She had 10 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and one assist in the game. The MVP was voted on by coaches in attendance as well as media.
Jordan Koehler of Johnson-Brock had 14 points and 13 rebounds in the game. Katilyn Glathar of HTRS had eight points and six rebounds while Taylor Anderson of Freeman had six points, Eryn Snethen of Falls City and Maddy Collier of Norris had five points each.
Kaylee Klover of Southern had four points, Zadie Plager of JCC had three points and Kaitlyn Wusk of Sterling had two points.
Other members of the winning East team included Halle Wilhelm of Syracuse and Holly Wilen of Palmyra.
The coaches of the East team were Karmen Tomek and Macie Coffey of HTRS.
The West was led by Hannah Kepler of Milford, who had 12 points and five rebounds in the game while Asia Nisly of Centennial had 11 points and three rebounds.
Jackie Schelkopf of Fillmore Central had six while Jaiden Papik of Exeter-Milligan, Hannah Newton of Crete, and Nevaeh Honea of Wilber-Clatonia had four each.
Daylee Dey of Centennial, Hannah Holtmeier of Tri County, and Chloe Souerdyke of Thayer Central had three points each. Ellie Ohlde of Fairbury and Abby Houk of Milford had two points each. Ohlde also had eight rebounds while Souerdyke had seven rebounds.
Other members of the West team included Dayvie Perrien of Sutton and Jordan Tracy of Fairbury.
The West team was coached by Jake Polk of Centennial and Erin Saathoff of Thayer Central.
The game was played Saturday at the Truman Center on the campus of Southeast Community College in Beatrice.