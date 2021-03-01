Freeman heading to state after win over Sutton

Freeman's defense kept getting stops and Sutton eventually was forced to foul. Four straight free throws by Carter Ruse, two free throws by Wallman and another free throw by Taylan Vetrovsky made it 43-29. Carter Ruse would put an exclamation point on the game with a fast break lay up to make the final score 45-29.

"We just got stops and got rebounds," McLaughlin said. "They weren't always the cleanest rebounds, but we got them and then we made free throws. Our team knows the importance of stops and free throws in the fourth quarter and their hard work really paid off for them."

Even though Freeman was a much higher seed, McLaughlin said they knew that wouldn't matter.

"(Sutton) returns three starters off a state semifinal team from last year and I thought our kids really defended them well," McLaughlin said. "They made some shots, but we made them make tough shots. Going into a game like this -- throw the seeds out the window because I think the wildcard system is a little flawed. Sutton is much better than their seed and we know seeds and records don't matter in March."

Carter Ruse led the way for Freeman with 14 points while Wallman had 10, Holden Ruse had nine, Carter Niles had seven and Vetrovsky had five.

Sutton was led by Cade Wiseman's 15 points.