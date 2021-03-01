 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Freeman heading to state after win over Sutton
View Comments
top story

Freeman heading to state after win over Sutton

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Freeman pulled away from Sutton in the fourth quarter to clinch a state tournament berth for the first time since 2015.

Freeman, the No. 4 seed in Class C2,  beat 13th-seeded Sutton 46-29 Monday night at Freeman High School in Adams.

The game was still competitive early in the fourth quarter with Freeman clinging to a 30-27 lead. The Falcon defense would only allow two more points the rest of the way, though, and their offense would pull away for the 45-29 win.

Freeman coach Jim McLaughlin said heading back to state feels amazing.

"I'm really proud for the kids and the resiliency they played with," McLaughlin said. "It's really hard to win in March. We feel very fortunate to get the win and now we get another two weeks of basketball."

Freeman led 30-23 entering the fourth quarter, but Sutton came out with four straight points to cut their deficit to three. Holden Ruse would come back with a three point play to extend the lead back to 33-27. McLaughlin said that was probably the biggest moment of the game.

"That was a big and one there from Holden Ruse, a senior," McLaughlin said. "That was huge."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sutton came back with a basket, but it would be their last of the game. Josiah Wallman knocked down a three pointer to make it 36-29.

Freeman's defense kept getting stops and Sutton eventually was forced to foul. Four straight free throws by Carter Ruse, two free throws by Wallman and another free throw by Taylan Vetrovsky made it 43-29. Carter Ruse would put an exclamation point on the game with a fast break lay up to make the final score 45-29.

"We just got stops and got rebounds," McLaughlin said. "They weren't always the cleanest rebounds, but we got them and then we made free throws. Our team knows the importance of stops and free throws in the fourth quarter and their hard work really paid off for them."

Even though Freeman was a much higher seed, McLaughlin said they knew that wouldn't matter.

"(Sutton) returns three starters off a state semifinal team from last year and I thought our kids really defended them well," McLaughlin said. "They made some shots, but we made them make tough shots. Going into a game like this -- throw the seeds out the window because I think the wildcard system is a little flawed. Sutton is much better than their seed and we know seeds and records don't matter in March."

Carter Ruse led the way for Freeman with 14 points while Wallman had 10, Holden Ruse had nine, Carter Niles had seven and Vetrovsky had five.

Sutton was led by Cade Wiseman's 15 points.

Freeman will await to see who their opponent is next week in the Class C2 State Tournament. McLaughlin thinks his Falcon team can make some noise. 

"These kids are all invested and they've all bought in," McLaughlin said. "We don't have anybody that doesn't value taking good shots and playing good defense. That, along with the talent we have, I think is enough to win some games next week."

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News