Freeman heading to state after win over Sutton

Freeman’s Holden Ruse celebrates after cutting down the basketball net after the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Holden Ruse grabs the District Champion plaque after the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Josiah Wallman turns to the Falcon crowd after cutting down the basketball net after the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Holden Ruse celebrates after cutting down the basketball net after the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Holden Ruse cuts down the basketball net after the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Carter Ruse cuts part of the basketball net after the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Taylan Vetrovsky cuts a part of the net after the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Carter Ruse talks with local television media after the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Holden Ruse grabs the District Champion plaque after the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Carter Ruse celebrates after the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman students rush the court to celebrate as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman students rush the court to celebrate as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
The Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Hayden Jennings (3) and Carter Niles (22) celebrate after the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Josiah Wallman (middle) and Hayden Jennings (right) react after the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Carter Ruse looks toward the Falcon bench as time expires as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Carter Ruse scores on an open layup in the final seconds of the fourth quarter as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman head coach Jim McLaughlin talks to his team during a fourth-quarter timeout as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Carer Niles (22) dribbles in front of a defender during the fourth quarter as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman fans cheer after a fourth-quarter trey as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Holden Ruse shoots from three-point range during the fourth quarter as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Josiah Wallman (2) looks for room to pass the ball during the fourth quarter as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Taylan Vetrovsky (right) dives for the ball next to Sutton’s Cade Wiseman (left) as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Carter Ruse grabs a rebound during the second half as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Holden Ruse turns to dribble toward the basket as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Taylan Vetrovsky directs the Falcon offense as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Josiah Wallman (left) and Carter Ruse (right) react after Wallman’s three pointer as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Josiah Wallman shoots from three-point range as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Holden Ruse (14) grabs a loose ball during the second half as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Wyatt Currie (right) passes the ball around the defense as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Holden Ruse (14) reaches to defend Sutton’s Cade Wiseman (2) as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Taylan Vetrovsky shoots a trey during the second quarter as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Wyatt Currie looks over his shoulder for a layup as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Taylan Vetrovsky drives in for a layup as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Carter Ruse looks for room to dribble near the basket as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Holden Ruse shoots over a defender during the first half as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Carter Ruse reacts after a three pointer as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Taylan Vetrovsky (left) blocks a shot attempt during the first quarter as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Taylan Vetrovsky dribbles between his legs during the fourth quarter as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Carter Ruse hits from three-point range during the first quarter as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Taylan Vetrovsky dribbles the ball near midcourt during the first quarter as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman students sit behind a homemade sign prior to tipoff as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Freeman’s Carter Ruse looks for an open teammate during the second half as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
The Freeman student section reacts after a Falcon basket as the Freeman Falcons defeat the Sutton Mustangs, 45-29, in the C2-4 District Final on Monday, March 1st, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
Luke Nichols/Daily Sun sports editor
Freeman pulled away from Sutton in the fourth quarter to clinch a state tournament berth for the first time since 2015.
Freeman, the No. 4 seed in Class C2, beat 13th-seeded Sutton 46-29 Monday night at Freeman High School in Adams.
The game was still competitive early in the fourth quarter with Freeman clinging to a 30-27 lead. The Falcon defense would only allow two more points the rest of the way, though, and their offense would pull away for the 45-29 win.
Freeman coach Jim McLaughlin said heading back to state feels amazing.
"I'm really proud for the kids and the resiliency they played with," McLaughlin said. "It's really hard to win in March. We feel very fortunate to get the win and now we get another two weeks of basketball."
Freeman led 30-23 entering the fourth quarter, but Sutton came out with four straight points to cut their deficit to three. Holden Ruse would come back with a three point play to extend the lead back to 33-27. McLaughlin said that was probably the biggest moment of the game.
"That was a big and one there from Holden Ruse, a senior," McLaughlin said. "That was huge."
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Sutton came back with a basket, but it would be their last of the game. Josiah Wallman knocked down a three pointer to make it 36-29.