Johnson-Brock wins MUDECAS B Division

Johnson-Brock was able to build a lead in the third quarter and never looked back on their way to a MUDECAS B Division Championship.

The Eagles were the No. 1 seed in the tournament and they beat seventh-seeded Pawnee City 68-35.

Johnson-Brock had just a seven point lead at half time, but outscored the Indians 22-5 in the third quarter to pull away.

It's the first MUDECAS Championship for Johnson-Brock since 2010, when they won the B Division

Pawnee City's Kyle Gyhra scored the game's first point from the free throw. After a basket by Johnson-Brock's Caleb Fossenbarger made it 2-1. Justin Pierce tied the game with a free throw and Bryce Gyhra's take to the hoop gave Pawnee City a 4-2 lead.

Johnson-Brock came back with a 7-0 run. Ryan Bohling started the run with a basket and Fossenbarger followed that up with a jumper. Sloan Pelican finished the run with a three pointer to make it 9-4 in favor of the Eagles.

Joseph Marteney ended the run with a three pointer and Jett Farwell followed that up with a take to the basket to tie the game. Pelican would hit a three pointer at the end of the first quarter, though, to give Johnson-Brock a 12-9 lead.

Simon Osborne opened the second quarter scoring with a basket in the post, but three free throws by Bohling made it 15-11.

Marteney would knock down a free throw for the Indians and Osbrone scored in the post to make it 15-14. Fossenbarger would knock down the lead to extend the Johnson-Brock lead back to four, but two free throws by Kyle Gyhra made it 18-16.

Kade Davis then scored his first points of the game with a three pointer to make it 21-16. After a Pawnee City free throw, Fossenbarger would have a take to the hoop and Davis then hit another three pointer to extend the lead to nine.

Osborne would hit a baseline shot at the buzzer to make it 26-19 at the half.

Johnson-Brock would dominate the third quarter. Nic Parriott would get things started with a three pointer. Osborne would answer with a basket, but five straight points by Camden Dalinghaus and a jumper by Bohling would extend the Eagle lead to 36-21.

Osborne would end the run with a basket, but baskets by Fossenbarger, Pariott, Davis and Jalen Behrends followed by two free throws by Pelican highlighted a 10-0 run that made it 46-23. Behrends would hit another jumper at the end of the third quarter to make it 48-24. From there, Johnson-Brock would coast to the win in the fourth quarter, eventually winning 68-35.

Fossenbarger led the way for Johnson-Brock with 13 points while Pelican had 11, Davis had 10, Dalinghaus had nine, Pariott and Bohling had seven each, Behrends had four, Lane Buchmeier had three and Lleyton Behrends and Austin Meyer had two each.

Johnson-Brock's path to the championship included an opening round win over Lewiston and a semifinal win over Diller-Odell. The Eagles are now 10-4 on the season.

Osborne led Pawnee City with 15 points while Kyle Gyhra had six, Jett Farwell had five Joseph Marteney had four, Bryce Gyhra had three and Justin Pierce and Garrison Bowhay had one each.

Pawnee City's path to the championship included upset wins over Meridian in the first round and HTRS in the second round. They are now 3-9 on the season.

