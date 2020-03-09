Lady O finishes runner-up at state

Beatrice just couldn't get its offense going Saturday in the Class B State Championship game.
Top-ranked Crete defeated second-ranked Beatrice 53-26 Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The runner-up finish for the Lady O is their fourth runner-up finish in school history. They are still seeking their first state championship.
Saturday's game was the third meeting between the two schools with Crete winning the first meeting early in the season. Beatrice dealt Crete their one and only loss of the season in the subdistrict final two weeks ago.
The rubber match would be all Crete as the normally sharp-shooting Beatrice team was just 3 of 26 from behind the arc. They also only managed to get to the free throw line five times in the game.
Crete was 6 of 14 from three point range and 11 of 14 from the free throw line.
Beatrice Coach Jalen Weeks said he felt his team played well defensively, but it just came down to Crete being able to attack the basket better.
"The one thing that helped us win in that subdistrict final is we were able to attack and get to the free throw line," Weeks said. "We didn't have any free throw attempts in the first half and that's a sign you're doing a little too much passing and not being aggressive enough."
Crete led 9-7 after the first quarter and led 21-14 at half time. They held the Lady O to just four points in the third quarter as they extended their lead to 31-18. They then outscored Beatrice 21-8 in the final quarter to make the final score 53-26.
Weeks said Crete made more plays than Beatrice, especially when it came to shooting.
"Some players can just make big plays in big moments and that's what Crete did," Weeks said. "They made some shots and unfortunately for us, our shots didn't go. A strength of our team has been shooting, but they just didn't go today."
Beatrice's shooting woes were a problem all weekend, but the Lady O was able to overcome it in the first two games. Not on Saturday.
"I don't know if it was the first time shooting in an arena because we didn't shoot it great all weekend," Weeks said. "We'll watch the film to see if we were forcing it or rushing it or shooting from behind the men's line, but we're a good enough team to be able to make some deep ones. We've said all year to just keep shooting and they'll start falling, but they didn't today."
Crete's Morgan Maly, a Creighton recruit, went down with an injury in the third quarter of their subdistrict loss to Beatrice two weeks ago. She was back on the floor for the Lady Cardinals during the state tournament and she poured in 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Weeks said Crete's other players also serve as a good complement to Maly.
"(Elizabeth) Allen is really tough when she's in that zone in the middle and she can get in there and finish," Weeks said. "She's a stud on defense and when you pair that with Morgan (Maly) and some of those shooters they have, it's a deadly combination."
Mak Hatcliff led the way for Beatrice with 10 points while Carley Leners had eight points, Addie Barnard and Hailey Schaaf had three points each and Navaeh Martinez had two points. Leners also had 10 rebounds in the game.
It was the final game for seniors Addie Barnard, Whitney Schwisow, Olivia Aden, Carley Leners and Alexis Schwartz.
"They are very coachable and they are really tough girls that really bought into what we were teaching them," Weeks said. "They are super, super competitors and they're a group that hates to lose and I know they are taking this one pretty tough."
Beatrice finishes the season with a 22-4 record.