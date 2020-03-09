Lady O finishes runner-up at state

Weeks said Crete made more plays than Beatrice, especially when it came to shooting.

"Some players can just make big plays in big moments and that's what Crete did," Weeks said. "They made some shots and unfortunately for us, our shots didn't go. A strength of our team has been shooting, but they just didn't go today."

Beatrice's shooting woes were a problem all weekend, but the Lady O was able to overcome it in the first two games. Not on Saturday.

"I don't know if it was the first time shooting in an arena because we didn't shoot it great all weekend," Weeks said. "We'll watch the film to see if we were forcing it or rushing it or shooting from behind the men's line, but we're a good enough team to be able to make some deep ones. We've said all year to just keep shooting and they'll start falling, but they didn't today."

Crete's Morgan Maly, a Creighton recruit, went down with an injury in the third quarter of their subdistrict loss to Beatrice two weeks ago. She was back on the floor for the Lady Cardinals during the state tournament and she poured in 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.

Weeks said Crete's other players also serve as a good complement to Maly.