Lady O heading to state championship game.

Two free throws by Hatliff and two more free throws by Barnard extended Beatrice's lead to 19-8.

Scottsbluff went on a 4-0 run to make it 19-12, but Leners ended the first half with a jumper to make it 21-13 at the half.

Hatcliff and Leners both scored baskets to open the third quarter to extend the Beatrice lead to 25-13.

Whitney Schwisow and Leners both answered Scottsbluff baskets with baskets of their own and Beatrice led 29-18 after three quarters.

The fourth quarter came down to making free throws and Beatrice made more than enough to hang on and win 43-26.

All 26 of Scottsbluff's points were difficult to come by.

"Our girls have really bought into the stuff we've been teaching them," Weeks said. "Carley Leners was an absolute stud tonight guarding Garcia. Navaeh Martinez also really battled in the paint and played well again for us tonight."

Leners led the way for Beatrice with 17 points while Hatcliff had 11, Martinez had six, Barnard had four, Aden had three and Schwisow had two.

Crete advanced by beating Northwest in triple overtime prior to Beatrice's win over Scottsbluff.