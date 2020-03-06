Lady O heading to state championship game.

The Beatrice girls basketball team used their trademark tough man-to-man defense to run away from Scottsbluff Friday in the semifinals of the Class B State Tournament.
The second-seeded Lady O defeated seventh-seeded Scottsbluff 43-26 to advance to Saturday's Championship game.
Beatrice will be looking for their first state championship in school history and they'll be facing a familiar foe. It will be a rubber match against top-seeded Crete at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
"It's a lot of fun to be playing on Saturday," said Beatrice Coach Jalen Weeks. "I'm just really proud of the girls for executing the game plan -- especially in back to back games like this where you don't have a lot of time to prepare."
Scottsbluff scored the first basket of the game, but a put back basket by Carley Leners and a fast break lay up by Navaeh Martinez gave Beatrice their first lead at 4-2.
Scottsbluff quickly tied it, but a fast break lay up by Leners and a basket by Martinez on a baseline out of bounds play made it 8-4.
After a free throw by Scottsbluff, Beatrice's Addie Barnard scored and Martinez followed that up with a basket off an assist from Mak Hatcliff to make it 12-5 after one quarter.
Olivia Aden opened the second quarter with a three pointer to make it 15-5, but the Bearcats came back with a three pointer to make it a seven point game.
Two free throws by Hatliff and two more free throws by Barnard extended Beatrice's lead to 19-8.
Scottsbluff went on a 4-0 run to make it 19-12, but Leners ended the first half with a jumper to make it 21-13 at the half.
Hatcliff and Leners both scored baskets to open the third quarter to extend the Beatrice lead to 25-13.
Whitney Schwisow and Leners both answered Scottsbluff baskets with baskets of their own and Beatrice led 29-18 after three quarters.
The fourth quarter came down to making free throws and Beatrice made more than enough to hang on and win 43-26.
All 26 of Scottsbluff's points were difficult to come by.
"Our girls have really bought into the stuff we've been teaching them," Weeks said. "Carley Leners was an absolute stud tonight guarding Garcia. Navaeh Martinez also really battled in the paint and played well again for us tonight."
Leners led the way for Beatrice with 17 points while Hatcliff had 11, Martinez had six, Barnard had four, Aden had three and Schwisow had two.
Crete advanced by beating Northwest in triple overtime prior to Beatrice's win over Scottsbluff.
The Lady Cardinals beat Beatrice 42-32 early in the season, but the Lady O dealt Crete their only loss of the season in the subdistrict final 39-32.
One note in that win over Crete, though, is star player Morgan Maly left late in the third quarter due to an injury. She'll be back on the floor playing against the Lady O on Saturday.
"We're going to have to be dialed in and take really good shots" Weeks. "And we're going to have to make sure their good players don't get really good looks. We've got to stay in the moment and not take any possessions off and see what happens."