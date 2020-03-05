Lady O holds off pesky Platteview

Beatrice showed their mental and physical toughness in their state tournament opener Thursday night.
The second-seeded Lady O held off seventh-seeded Platteview 51-47 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
With the win, they advance to play in the semifinals at 3:45 p.m. on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Beatrice Coach Jalen Weeks said it feels good to be moving on.
"That was a classic state tournament game," Weeks said. "Both teams did a heck of a job -- they emptied the tank tonight. I'm really proud of the girls and now it's time to move on."
Beatrice led for the entire first half and led 28-23 at half time, but Platteview came out strong in the third quarter and took a brief 31-30 lead.
They continued to lead 33-31, but Beatrice would lead 40-38 after three quarters.
The Lady O quickly extended their lead to 44-38 early in the fourth quarter, but Platteview roared back to within two at 48-46 and then again at 49-47 with 18.6 seconds left in the game. Navaeh Martinez knocked down two big free throws with 17.5 seconds left to give Beatrice a two possession lead at 51-47.
Platteview came up empty on their next possession and Beatrice was able to hold on for the 51-47 win.
Platteview did most of their damage against Beatrice with pressure defense.
"They are a very scrappy team and we knew it was going to be a battle," Weeks said. "They did a heck of a job. They're not an easy team to prepare for and play against. I'm just glad we were able to find a way to win."
Mak Hatcliff led the way for Beatrice with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
"Mak is a tough, tough girl," Weeks said. "She's been battling some aches and pains and she came out and competed like a stud tonight. I'm really proud of Mak."
Speaking of tough, Addie Barnard briefly exited the game in the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury, but she was able to return despite still having a visible hobble to her step.
"Addie is another tough tough girl on our team," Weeks said. "She is a major competitor and there's not too many people that want to win more than her. I'm really proud she was able to get through that and make a big free throw for us late."
Weeks said he's proud of how his team responded after Platteview got back into the game in the second half.
"All year we've talked about staying in the moment," Weeks said. "There are plenty of possession in a game, you can mess up a few of them. I think they did a good job of staying in that moment, realizing what the ultimate goal is and moving on to the next possession."
In addition to Hatcliff's 16 points, Martinez was Beatrice's next top scorer with 14 points. Weeks said Martinez has worked her tail off and had a great week of practice.
"I'm really proud of her and she deserved this moment today," Weeks said. "She's really excited an hopefully she can keep it going."
Carley Leners had 12 points for Beatrice while Olivia Aden had seven points and Addie Barnard had two points.
Weeks said the team is excited to get that first win under their belt.
"I think they're just excited to get that one done," Weeks said. "There's a lot of nerves going into the state tournament, especially after not playing for 10 or 11 days. I think they're very excited and I think they're ready to go for the next one