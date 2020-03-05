Lady O holds off pesky Platteview

Platteview did most of their damage against Beatrice with pressure defense.

"They are a very scrappy team and we knew it was going to be a battle," Weeks said. "They did a heck of a job. They're not an easy team to prepare for and play against. I'm just glad we were able to find a way to win."

Mak Hatcliff led the way for Beatrice with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

"Mak is a tough, tough girl," Weeks said. "She's been battling some aches and pains and she came out and competed like a stud tonight. I'm really proud of Mak."

Speaking of tough, Addie Barnard briefly exited the game in the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury, but she was able to return despite still having a visible hobble to her step.

"Addie is another tough tough girl on our team," Weeks said. "She is a major competitor and there's not too many people that want to win more than her. I'm really proud she was able to get through that and make a big free throw for us late."

Weeks said he's proud of how his team responded after Platteview got back into the game in the second half.