Lady O set for state tournament run

Beatrice hopes to use the same formula against Platteview that they've used to win games all year -- shoot it well, but play great defense just in case they're having an off night.

"We've been shooting it well, but we understand that it might not always be there," Weeks said. "Our defense is something we can always make sure we have dialed in for each game. I think our girls know the scout of what Platteview's players' tendencies are and they'll be ready to go at the tip."

Offensively, the Lady O has a plethora of scorers. Carley Leners is their leading scorer, but Mak Hatcliff, Olivia Aden and Addie Barnard have all had games in which they've led in scoring.

Weeks said having that many scorers is very convenient for a coach.

"It makes it hard for teams to prepare for us," Weeks said. "One thing we've done well is -- if one of our girls isn't shooting it well or a team tries to take away one of our scorers -- they find other ways to contribute. For example, Addie (Barnard) can score for us, but if she's off, she's also one of our leaders in assists and she's been a pain for other teams defensively. So it's really nice to have different weapons that can score."