Lady O set for state tournament run

The Beatrice girls basketball team will be looking for their first state championship in school history this weekend.
The Lady O is the No. 2 seed in Class B and they will open with seventh-seeded Platteview at 7 p.m. Thursday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
It's been a whopping 12 days since Beatrice won their district final game over Holdrege, but head coach Jalen Weeks thinks the break will help them.
"I like it," Weeks said. "We were able to get some of our girls some much needed rest and our coaching staff was able to go through a lot of our potential opponents. So I think our girls enjoyed the break, but I think they are ready to play again."
The Lady O previously played Platteview on Dec. 27 in the Platteview Holiday Tournament and defeated them 43-34. Platteview is 16-8 on the season.
Weeks called it a goofy game because it was the first game after the holiday moratorium and the teams only had one practice to prepare.
"I think both teams are going to have some different things ready to," Weeks said. "I think both teams will play better than we did in that game."
Weeks refers to Platteview as a team that likes to pick up the tempo and play pressure defense.
"We've got to make sure we are ready to handle their pressure," Weeks said. "Offensively, they have good shooters and drivers, so we've been working a lot on our defensive principles and being solid on those girls."
Beatrice hopes to use the same formula against Platteview that they've used to win games all year -- shoot it well, but play great defense just in case they're having an off night.
"We've been shooting it well, but we understand that it might not always be there," Weeks said. "Our defense is something we can always make sure we have dialed in for each game. I think our girls know the scout of what Platteview's players' tendencies are and they'll be ready to go at the tip."
Offensively, the Lady O has a plethora of scorers. Carley Leners is their leading scorer, but Mak Hatcliff, Olivia Aden and Addie Barnard have all had games in which they've led in scoring.
Weeks said having that many scorers is very convenient for a coach.
"It makes it hard for teams to prepare for us," Weeks said. "One thing we've done well is -- if one of our girls isn't shooting it well or a team tries to take away one of our scorers -- they find other ways to contribute. For example, Addie (Barnard) can score for us, but if she's off, she's also one of our leaders in assists and she's been a pain for other teams defensively. So it's really nice to have different weapons that can score."
The Beatrice girls basketball team has made it to 11 state tournaments, but they've never won the championship. They've finished runner-up in 2005, 2006 and 2012 and they finished third in 2013. Their last state tournament appearance was two years ago in 2018.
Beatrice coaches likes the draw they've received at state considering the two teams they've lost to, Crete and Northwest, are on the other side of the bracket.
If Beatrice wins on Thursday, they would play the winner of Scottsbluff and Bennington. Weeks said those two teams, as well as Platteview, are similar.
"I think we match up well with all of them," Weeks said. "And it's kind of nice that Crete and Northwest will have to battle it out on the other side of the bracket. So we like our draw and it's nice to open with a team we've seen. Hopefully, we can get it rolling."
Weeks said the team is hungry for a state title and likes the fact that several of his players played in the softball state championship game last fall -- so they are familiar with big games.
"We've had some really good practices and the girls are really hungry to have a shot at a state title," Weeks said. "I know our girls who finished runner-up in softball are excited for another opportunity at a state championship."
Weeks is making his first state tournament appearance as a head coach, but he's all too familiar with the state tournament experience. His dad, Jim Weeks, led the Beatrice boys to three state championships and a multitude of other state tournaments. Jim Weeks also led Auburn to a state championship last year and has the Bulldogs back at state next week.
It took Jim Weeks nine years to reach his first state tournament, though, while Jalen Weeks is just in his second year as the Lady O coach. Jalen Weeks said he hasn't razzed his dad about that fact yet, but said they do have a friendly family rivalry going on.
"I tried to brag a little bit about how we were undefeated at home this year and (my dad) responded with 'try winning 60 in a row at home." Jalen Weeks said laughing. "So he's been making sure that I'm being humble and he just wants to make sure I'm making the most out of this trip to state."
If Beatrice wins on Thursday, they would play at 3:45 p.m. on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena against the winner of third-seeded Bennington (21-2) and sixth-seeded Scottsbluff (16-10).
On the other side of the bracket, top-seeded Crete (24-1) plays eighth-seeded Norris at 9 a.m. on Thursday at PBA while fourth-seeded Northwest (21-5) plays fifth-seeded Sidney (19-6) at 10:45 a.m. at PBA. The winner of those two games play at 2 p.m. on Friday at PBA.
The Class B State Championship game is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday at PBR.