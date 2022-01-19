Lady Raiders shut down rival Diller-Odell

WYMORE -- The girls basketball game between Diller-Odell and Southern Tuesday night was a battle of two teams trying to claw themselves back into the top 10 of their respective classes.

Both teams have seen time in the top 10 of the Lincoln Journal Star, but have recently dropped into the contender category, which is just outside the top 10. Southern is a contender in Class D1 while Diller-Odell is a contender in D2.

It was Southern who made their case Tuesday night with a 45-25 triumph over the Lady Griffins at Southern High School in Wymore.

As has been their formula all season, Southern used a strong defense to win. They held Diller-Odell to single digit scoring in all four quarters, including just five points in each of the first two quarters and six points in the third quarter.

This allowed Southern to slowly build their lead. They led 8-5 after the first quarter, 19-10 at half time and 32-16 after three quarters before going on to win 45-25.

Southern head coach Jeff Murphy said this was a good win over their rivals to the West.

"It is a rivalry and it does have that extra edge with the crowd and everybody, but we tell the kids it's still just another game," Murphy said. "We still have to go out and execute what we do. Moving forward, I think this is a good confidence booster because it's just the first game of several we have against some really good basketball teams."

Diller-Odell, who is still playing without key senior Karli Heidemann due to a volleyball injury, has been leaning heavily on freshman point guard Myleigh Weers, but Southern was able to hold her in check.

Weers being in foul trouble for most of the night was a big reason why. She picked up her fourth foul at the very beginning of the third quarter on a charge call. She finished with six points in the game.

Southern head coach Jeff Murphy said they played their usual 1-3-1 defense, but kept a spy on Weers.

"We just wanted to make sure she didn't get open looks and we did a pretty good job of that," Murphy said. "And we knew she likes to drive in and we asked our kids to step in and take a charge and see what happens. Maddy Wegner stepped in and took a big charge in the second quarter, which was a big key in the game."

Callie Cooper led the way for Southern with 18 points, which has become a pretty typical scoring line for the junior.

"Callie Cooper is sneaky in how she gets a lot of her points with offensive rebounds and free throws,' Murphy said.

Kendrea Troxel had 12 points while Maddie Wegner had eight, Alaina Klover had four and Riley Forney-Short had three.

Murphy said it was a true team effort with all six girls contributing in some form.

"Maddie Wegner just does a lot of little things that the fans don't always see and she deserves a lot of credit," Muprhy said. "We also got some threes early from Riley (Forney-Short) and Kendrea (Troxel). Alaina (Klover) kind of got herself into some foul trouble, but she works hard down low and was another reason we were able to keep Myleigh (Weers) from getting buckets down low."

Southern is now 14-2 on the season and will travel to Sterling on Friday. Sterling is ranked No. 7 in Class D2, but the Lady Raiders previously beat them 35-33 in the first round of the MUDECAS Tournament last Monday.

Diller-Odell was led by Madeline Meyerle's eight points while Weers had six, Lilly Swanson and Rachel Stanosheck had four each and Keira Hennerberg had three.

Diller-Odell falls to 9-5 on the season and will host Lawrence-Nelson on Thursday.

