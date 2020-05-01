Norris tabs Motz next head basketball coach

Norris has hired Columbus head boys basketball coach Jimmy Motz to the same position beginning next season.
Motz, a former Lincoln Northeast Super-Stater and Creighton player, previously coached at Sterling and Central City before taking a social studies and coaching position at Columbus in 2015.
He has guided teams to four state tournament appearances in his 13-year career, including a Class D-2 state championship in 2009 at Sterling and a third-place finish by the Jets in 2011.
“My family and I are excited about the opportunity to join the Norris community and to continue to build the Titan basketball brand,” Motz said in a statement. “It is a chance to teach and coach in a progressive school district with several resources and great community support.”
Motz replaces Matt Shelsta, who took the Norfolk head coaching job earlier this month.
Motz inherits a Norris team that finished 18-6 last season and qualified for the Class B State Tournament. They lost their first round game to eventual state champion Omaha Skutt 66-58.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!