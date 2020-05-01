You are the owner of this article.
Norris tabs Motz next head basketball coach
Norris tabs Motz next head basketball coach

  • Updated
Jimmy Motz

Jimmy Motz (pictured) has been name the new Norris head boys basketball coach. Motz previously was the head coach at Columbus.

Norris has hired Columbus head boys basketball coach Jimmy Motz to the same position beginning next season.

Motz, a former Lincoln Northeast Super-Stater and Creighton player, previously coached at Sterling and Central City before taking a social studies and coaching position at Columbus in 2015.

He has guided teams to four state tournament appearances in his 13-year career, including a Class D-2 state championship in 2009 at Sterling and a third-place finish by the Jets in 2011.

“My family and I are excited about the opportunity to join the Norris community and to continue to build the Titan basketball brand,” Motz said in a statement. “It is a chance to teach and coach in a progressive school district with several resources and great community support.”

Motz replaces Matt Shelsta, who took the Norfolk head coaching job earlier this month.

Motz inherits a Norris team that finished 18-6 last season and qualified for the Class B State Tournament. They lost their first round game to eventual state champion Omaha Skutt 66-58.

