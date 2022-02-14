 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Orangemen win home finale over Plattsmouth

  • Updated
  • 0

The Orangemen wrapped up their regular season home schedule with a in over Plattsmouth Monday night.

In a make-up game that was originally supposed to be played on Jan. 14 but was postponed due to COVID, Beatrice was able to defeat Plattsmouth 55-42 at the Ozone in Beatrice. 

Elliot Jurgens led the way for Beatrice with 20 points. He was also able to collect his 1,000th career point in the game.

It was Plattsmouth that got off to a hot start though, jumping out to an 8-1 lead with Beatrice's lone point coming from Crew Mients.

The Orangemen were able to finish the first quarter on a 10-0 run. Tucker Timmerman got the run started with a basket before Jurgens and Shelton Crawford hit two free throws each to make it 8-7.

A put back basket by Timmerman and a reverse lay up by Jurgens gave Beatrice an 11-8 lead after one quarter.

Plattsmouth scored the first basket of the second quarter, but two more free throws each from Crawford and Jurgens extended the Orangemen lead to 15-10.

People are also reading…

A three pointer by Plattsmouth, a basket by Beatrice's Dominik Salazar and another basket by Plattsmouth made it 17-15.

Beatrice went on a 6-0 run from there. Jurgens started the run with a take to the hoop, Timmerman followed that up with two free throws and Salazar capped it with a basket under the hoop to make it 23-15.

Plattsmouth finished the second quarter on a 4-2 run with Beatrice's lone basket being a jumper by Jurgens, making the half time score 25-19.

Plattsmouth quickly cut their deficit to four at the beginning of the third quarter, but a basket by Meints and a free throw by Jurgens made it 28-21.

After a Plattsmouth basket, Beatrice would come back with a 5-1 run with all five points coming from Timmerman, making it 32-24. Jurgens and Meints had baskets late in the third quarter to partially offsetting seven points scored by Plattsmouth, making it 37-31 after three quarters.

Luke Feist opened the fourth quarter with a basket to extend the lead to eight, but four straight points by Plattsmouth made it 39-35.

Jurgens would get his 1,000th career point at the free throw line to make it 41-35. Crawford followed that up with a three pointer to make it 44-35.

Jurgens, Crawford, Feist and Timmerman would all make free throws down the stretch to help Beatrice maintain their lead on their way to a 55-42 win.

In addition to Jurgens' 20 points Crawford had nine points, Timmerman had seven points, Meints had five points and Salazar and Feist had four points each.

With the win, Beatrice improves to 13-5 on the season and will wrap up their regular season on Thursday when they travel to Waverly.

The Orangemen have also earned the No. 1 seed in the B-1 Subdistrict, which means they will host it. They will play Wednesday, Feb. 23 against the winner of Tuesday night's game between third-seeded Nebraska City (9-13) and second-seeded Norris (8-13).

The winner of the subdistrict automatically advances to a district final game.

The Beatrice girls also learned their postseason destination for subdistricts. They are the No. 2 seed in the B-5 District hosted by York. They will play third-seeded Crete (9-13) at 7 p.m. on Monday. With a win, they would play in the subdistrict final at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday against the winner of top-seeded York (18-4) and fourth-seeded Seward (6-17).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Murray has 11th triple-double, Spurs roll past Hawks 136-121

Murray has 11th triple-double, Spurs roll past Hawks 136-121

ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray tied his career highs with 32 points and 15 assists to go with 10 rebounds for his 11th triple-double this season, Keldon Johnson scored 26 points and the San Antonio Spurs cruised to a 136-121 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how much Olympic athletes get from their country for taking home the gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News