Orangemen win home finale over Plattsmouth

The Orangemen wrapped up their regular season home schedule with a in over Plattsmouth Monday night.

In a make-up game that was originally supposed to be played on Jan. 14 but was postponed due to COVID, Beatrice was able to defeat Plattsmouth 55-42 at the Ozone in Beatrice.

Elliot Jurgens led the way for Beatrice with 20 points. He was also able to collect his 1,000th career point in the game.

It was Plattsmouth that got off to a hot start though, jumping out to an 8-1 lead with Beatrice's lone point coming from Crew Mients.

The Orangemen were able to finish the first quarter on a 10-0 run. Tucker Timmerman got the run started with a basket before Jurgens and Shelton Crawford hit two free throws each to make it 8-7.

A put back basket by Timmerman and a reverse lay up by Jurgens gave Beatrice an 11-8 lead after one quarter.

Plattsmouth scored the first basket of the second quarter, but two more free throws each from Crawford and Jurgens extended the Orangemen lead to 15-10.

A three pointer by Plattsmouth, a basket by Beatrice's Dominik Salazar and another basket by Plattsmouth made it 17-15.

Beatrice went on a 6-0 run from there. Jurgens started the run with a take to the hoop, Timmerman followed that up with two free throws and Salazar capped it with a basket under the hoop to make it 23-15.

Plattsmouth finished the second quarter on a 4-2 run with Beatrice's lone basket being a jumper by Jurgens, making the half time score 25-19.

Plattsmouth quickly cut their deficit to four at the beginning of the third quarter, but a basket by Meints and a free throw by Jurgens made it 28-21.

After a Plattsmouth basket, Beatrice would come back with a 5-1 run with all five points coming from Timmerman, making it 32-24. Jurgens and Meints had baskets late in the third quarter to partially offsetting seven points scored by Plattsmouth, making it 37-31 after three quarters.

Luke Feist opened the fourth quarter with a basket to extend the lead to eight, but four straight points by Plattsmouth made it 39-35.

Jurgens would get his 1,000th career point at the free throw line to make it 41-35. Crawford followed that up with a three pointer to make it 44-35.

Jurgens, Crawford, Feist and Timmerman would all make free throws down the stretch to help Beatrice maintain their lead on their way to a 55-42 win.

In addition to Jurgens' 20 points Crawford had nine points, Timmerman had seven points, Meints had five points and Salazar and Feist had four points each.

With the win, Beatrice improves to 13-5 on the season and will wrap up their regular season on Thursday when they travel to Waverly.

The Orangemen have also earned the No. 1 seed in the B-1 Subdistrict, which means they will host it. They will play Wednesday, Feb. 23 against the winner of Tuesday night's game between third-seeded Nebraska City (9-13) and second-seeded Norris (8-13).

The winner of the subdistrict automatically advances to a district final game.

The Beatrice girls also learned their postseason destination for subdistricts. They are the No. 2 seed in the B-5 District hosted by York. They will play third-seeded Crete (9-13) at 7 p.m. on Monday. With a win, they would play in the subdistrict final at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday against the winner of top-seeded York (18-4) and fourth-seeded Seward (6-17).

