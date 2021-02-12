SCC men fall to KCK in overtime

The Southeast Community College men's basketball teams couldn't get shots to fall in overtime in a loss to Kansas City Kansas.
The Storm fell to KCK 79-75 in overtime Thursday night at the Truman Center in Beatrice. The loss evens the season series between the two teams. SCC previously beat KCK 89-82 on Feb. 3.
The Storm overcame a 15 point deficit in the second half to force the overtime period.
In overtime, SCC took an early 71-69 lead after a take to the basket by Wil McCoy. Two free throws followed by another basket gave KCK a 73-71 lead.
Trey Hepburn's jumper tied the game at 73-73 and two free throws by Tyson Lewis gave the Storm a two point lead. The Storm would finish the period on a 6-0 run, though, to get the 79-75 win.
SCC head coach Joel Wooton was frustrated with how his team played early, leading to that 15 point deficit in the second half.
"It was a frustrating loss," Wooton said. "It was a game where -- if we had come ready to play -- we would have won. We just didn't come ready to play, which is similary to how we practiced yesterday."
Wooton said some have suggested his team might be fatigued because they've played a game every other night since the beginning of February, but he's not one of them.
"That's when you've got to get tougher," Wooton said. "You've got to be able to fight through those things. We did a little bit of that in the second half. We got back into the game, but then we quit doing the things that got us there. We quit throwing the ball inside and we quit attacking and that's just something we have to learn from."
Things looked bleak for SCC when KCK opened a 50-35 lead early in the second half. The Storm answered with an 8-0 run to make it 50-43.
KCK scored two straight baskets to extend their lead back to 11, but a three point play by Tyson Lewis, a jumper by Wil McCoy, a fast break lay up by Kofi Hamilton and a basket by Isiah Banks-Thompson got SCC back within two at 54-52.
KCK extended their lead back to six at 58-52 and then again at 60-54, but a three pointer by Banks-Thompson followed by baskets from Much Biel and Trey Hepburn gave SCC a 61-60 lead, which was their first lead since it was 15-14 in the first half.
Neither team would lead by more than one for the rest of regulation. SCC's last possession of the half resulted in a shot clock violation, giving KCK the ball back with 11.9 seconds left. The Storm defense would come up with a stop, forcing the overtime.
SCC got several good looks around the hoop during the overtime period, but couldn't get the shots to fall.
"That just happens sometimes," Wooton said. "But part of that is preparation. If you're ready to play from the start, you make those shots and you don't even get to overtime. When you get to overtime, those shots are a little tougher to make under pressure and with guys trying to block shots. If we had done what we needed to do from the beginning, we could have avoided that."
Much Biel led the way for SCC with 21 points while Lewis had 15, McCoy had 14, Hamilton had 11, Hepburn had nine and Banks-Thompson had five. Biel had 16 rebounds in the game while McCoy had 10 rebounds.
The Storm is now 5-2 on the season and will be in action again on Monday when they travel to play Doane University JV.
The Storm has enjoyed a national ranking in NJCAA Division II early in the season, but said they've had a pretty soft schedule so far..
"The soft schedule doesn't really help us," Wooton said. "We're also playing with nine guys, which doesn't help us any either. We're very young and hopefully we'll learn those lessons and move forward. The season is going to get tougher. I'm not unhappy with how we've played, I'm just unhappy with our lack of preparation."