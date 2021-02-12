SCC men fall to KCK in overtime

"That's when you've got to get tougher," Wooton said. "You've got to be able to fight through those things. We did a little bit of that in the second half. We got back into the game, but then we quit doing the things that got us there. We quit throwing the ball inside and we quit attacking and that's just something we have to learn from."

Things looked bleak for SCC when KCK opened a 50-35 lead early in the second half. The Storm answered with an 8-0 run to make it 50-43.

KCK scored two straight baskets to extend their lead back to 11, but a three point play by Tyson Lewis, a jumper by Wil McCoy, a fast break lay up by Kofi Hamilton and a basket by Isiah Banks-Thompson got SCC back within two at 54-52.

KCK extended their lead back to six at 58-52 and then again at 60-54, but a three pointer by Banks-Thompson followed by baskets from Much Biel and Trey Hepburn gave SCC a 61-60 lead, which was their first lead since it was 15-14 in the first half.

Neither team would lead by more than one for the rest of regulation. SCC's last possession of the half resulted in a shot clock violation, giving KCK the ball back with 11.9 seconds left. The Storm defense would come up with a stop, forcing the overtime.