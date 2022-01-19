Southern boys pull away from Diller-Odell

WYMORE -- The Southern boys basketball team built a big lead in the first half on their way to a 58-26 win over Diller-Odell at Southern High School.

The Raiders opened the game on a 7-0 run thanks to a basket by Chance Swearingen, a three pointer by Brock Adams and two free throws by Simon Kuol.

Diller-Odell's Cooper Ebeling ended the run with a three point play, but four straight free throws by Kuol and a basket by Evan Saathoff made it 13-3 after one quarter.

Kuol opened the second quarter with two free throws and Saathoff followed that up with four straight points to make it 19-3. A free throw and a three pointer by Adams made it 22-3.

A basket by Ebeling and two free throws by Zach Warren got the Griffins back to within 16, but Tony Pruneda closed the second quarter scoring with a three pointer to make it 26-7 at the half.

Southern would maintain a safe lead throughout the second half on their way to the 58-26 win.

Saathoff led the way for Southern with 16 points while Adams had 12, Kuol had 11, Pruneda had six, Cooper Waford had five, Connor Hroch and Cysn Singleton had three each and Swearingen had two.

The Southern boys improve to 10-4 on the season and will travel to Sterling on Friday.

Diller-Odell was led by Nate Lyons' six points while Ebeling had five, Warren and Cooper Morgan had four each, Kaden Sutton had three and TJ Vitosh had two.

The Griffins are now 6-9 on the season and will host Lawrence-Nelson

