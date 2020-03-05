Sterling falls to Humphrey St. Francis

Sterling's Macy Richardson looks for room to dribble during the second half as the Sterling Lady Jets face the Humphrey St. Francis Lady Flyers in the first round of the Girls D2 State Tournament on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Sterling's Ella Wingert shoots from three-point range as the Sterling Lady Jets face the Humphrey St. Francis Lady Flyers in the first round of the Girls D2 State Tournament on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Sterling's Colby Thies shoots during the first half as the Sterling Lady Jets face the Humphrey St. Francis Lady Flyers in the first round of the Girls D2 State Tournament on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Sterling's Colby Thies hugs head coach Josh Pfeiffer in the final seconds of the game between the Sterling Lady Jets and the Humphrey St. Francis Lady Flyers in the first round of the Girls D2 State Tournament on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Sterling's Kaity Wusk dribbles around a defender as the Sterling Lady Jets face the Humphrey St. Francis Lady Flyers in the first round of the Girls D2 State Tournament on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Teammates Belle Haner (left) and Tara Walters (right) help Macy Richardson after the final buzzer as the Sterling Lady Jets face the Humphrey St. Francis Lady Flyers in the first round of the Girls D2 State Tournament on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Sterling's Macy Richardson shoots near the basket as the Sterling Lady Jets face the Humphrey St. Francis Lady Flyers in the first round of the Girls D2 State Tournament on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Sterling's Ella Wingert shoots over a defender as the Sterling Lady Jets face the Humphrey St. Francis Lady Flyers in the first round of the Girls D2 State Tournament on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Sterling's Macy Richardson leaps for a shot near the basket as the Sterling Lady Jets face the Humphrey St. Francis Lady Flyers in the first round of the Girls D2 State Tournament on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Sterling's Macy Richardson reacts after a basket and foul call as the Sterling Lady Jets face the Humphrey St. Francis Lady Flyers in the first round of the Girls D2 State Tournament on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Sterling's Ella Wingert dribbles around a defender during the first half as the Sterling Lady Jets face the Humphrey St. Francis Lady Flyers in the first round of the Girls D2 State Tournament on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Sterling's Macy Richardson drives toward the basket as the Sterling Lady Jets face the Humphrey St. Francis Lady Flyers in the first round of the Girls D2 State Tournament on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
LINCOLN -- The Sterling Lady Jets' season came to an end in the quarterfinals of the Class D2 State Tournament.
It was the Allison Weidner show at Lincoln Southwest as the Husker commit netted 20 points for Humphrey St. Francis, while also controlling the pace of the game and dominating the offensive glass.
“She’s just a gamer,” Flyer coach Bryan Reichmuth said. “She understands the game so well and she’s always playing at a high level.”
Humphrey St. Francis trailed 10-9 early but dominated the rest of the first half to build a 32-14 lead. The Flyers had nine offensive rebounds in the first half.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription.
“We just got stuck under the rim at times,” Sterling coach Josh Pfieffer said. “You don’t get rebounds down there, besides ones that go through the net.”
Sterling chipped away, however, and cut the Flyer lead to single digits in the final minute of regulation.
Sterling freshman point guard Macy Richardson scored a game high 24 points in her state tournament debut. Colby Thies had 10 points, Kaity Wusk and Katy Boldt had six points each, Ella Wingert had five points and Belle Haner had two points.
Humphrey St. Francis will play the winner of Mullen and BDS in the Class D-2 semifinals at the Devaney Sports Center at 3:45pm Friday.