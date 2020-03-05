Sterling falls to Humphrey St. Francis

LINCOLN -- The Sterling Lady Jets' season came to an end in the quarterfinals of the Class D2 State Tournament.

It was the Allison Weidner show at Lincoln Southwest as the Husker commit netted 20 points for Humphrey St. Francis, while also controlling the pace of the game and dominating the offensive glass.

“She’s just a gamer,” Flyer coach Bryan Reichmuth said. “She understands the game so well and she’s always playing at a high level.”

Humphrey St. Francis trailed 10-9 early but dominated the rest of the first half to build a 32-14 lead. The Flyers had nine offensive rebounds in the first half.

“We just got stuck under the rim at times,” Sterling coach Josh Pfieffer said. “You don’t get rebounds down there, besides ones that go through the net.”

Sterling chipped away, however, and cut the Flyer lead to single digits in the final minute of regulation.

Sterling freshman point guard Macy Richardson scored a game high 24 points in her state tournament debut. Colby Thies had 10 points, Kaity Wusk and Katy Boldt had six points each, Ella Wingert had five points and Belle Haner had two points.