Beatrice senior Shelton Crawford recently signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Doane University. During his senior season, Crawford helped lead Beatrice to an 11-10 record and an appearance in a district final game.

What were your reasons for choosing Doane: Great program and great coaches.

What other schools did you consider: Midland

How long have you desired to play college basketball: Since I started playing basketball.

What position do you plan to play in college: Point guard and/or shooting guard.

What did you enjoy about the recruiting process: How welcoming everyone was and meeting with the coaches and seeing everything.

What are the strengths you’ll bring to the college game: Defense and shooting.

What do you think will be the biggest challenges: Adjusting to a shot clock and adjusting to collegiate competition.

What are you looking forward to most in college athletics: Playing basketball.