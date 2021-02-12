 Skip to main content
The Next Level: Hatcliff chooses Doane
Mak Hatcliff signing

Beatrice's Mak Hatcliff signs her letter of intent to play basketball at Doane University. The first row includes (from left) Doane head basketball coach Ryan Baumgartner, mother Jaimie Hatcliff, Mak Hatcliff and father Jason Hatcliff; Back row includes Beatrice coach Jalen Weeks, sister Addie Hatcliff and sister Kiley Hatcliff.

 lnichols

Beatrice senior Mak Hatcliff has decided to continue her basketball career at Doane University. She is currently the leading scorer for Beatrice and was a Class B second team all-state honorable mention her junior season. She was also named to the Class B All-State Tournament Team during Beatrice's state runner-up finish in 2020. She is a three year starter and a four year letterwinner for the Lady O.

Parents: Jason and Jaime Hatcliff

Major: Biology

Why did you choose Doane: "I chose Doane because I loved the basketball program and the coaches. I also really liked the campus and it is a place that felt like home."

Basketball honors: All-conference; All-state honorable mention; Nebraska Class B All-State Tournament team; Shared school record holder for threes in a game; Part of the 2018 state qualifying team and the 2020 state runner-up team.

Other honors: National Honors Society; Academic All-State (basketball and volleyball); All-Conference volleyball and track; State track medalist; All-State honorable mention volleyball; All-State second team volleyball

Advice: "Never think your dream is too big or little, to always give 110 percent and to never give up."

