The Next Level: Hatcliff chooses Doane

Beatrice senior Mak Hatcliff has decided to continue her basketball career at Doane University. She is currently the leading scorer for Beatrice and was a Class B second team all-state honorable mention her junior season. She was also named to the Class B All-State Tournament Team during Beatrice's state runner-up finish in 2020. She is a three year starter and a four year letterwinner for the Lady O.

Parents: Jason and Jaime Hatcliff

Major: Biology

Why did you choose Doane: "I chose Doane because I loved the basketball program and the coaches. I also really liked the campus and it is a place that felt like home."

Basketball honors: All-conference; All-state honorable mention; Nebraska Class B All-State Tournament team; Shared school record holder for threes in a game; Part of the 2018 state qualifying team and the 2020 state runner-up team.

Other honors: National Honors Society; Academic All-State (basketball and volleyball); All-Conference volleyball and track; State track medalist; All-State honorable mention volleyball; All-State second team volleyball

Advice: "Never think your dream is too big or little, to always give 110 percent and to never give up."

