The Next Level: Sobotka chooses SCC

Meridian senior Josiee Sobotka has decided to continue her basketball career at SCC in Beatrice. During her senior season, Sobotka averaged 18.4 points per game, seven rebounds per game and four steals per game. She helped lead the Lady Mustangs to a 16-9 record.

Parents: Scott & Wendee Sobotka

Major: Elementary Education

Why you chose SCC: I chose Southeast Community College in Beatrice because I liked the campus, the small classes, the family atmosphere and how I connected with the coach.

Honors and accomplishments in basketball: Class D-1 District Champions; State Qualifiers 2017; First Round of State; Crossroad Conference Honorable Mention 2018; Crossroad Conference First Team All-Conference 2018; MUDECAS All-Tournament First Team 2019; Beatrice Daily Sun Athlete of the Week 2020; Mudecas All-Tournament Honorable Mention 2020; CRC All-Conference First Team 2019-20.