The Next Level: Sobotka chooses SCC

Meridian senior Josiee Sobotka has decided to continue her basketball career at SCC in Beatrice. During her senior season, Sobotka averaged 18.4 points per game, seven rebounds per game and four steals per game. She helped lead the Lady Mustangs to a 16-9 record.
Parents: Scott & Wendee Sobotka
Major: Elementary Education
Why you chose SCC: I chose Southeast Community College in Beatrice because I liked the campus, the small classes, the family atmosphere and how I connected with the coach.
Honors and accomplishments in basketball: Class D-1 District Champions; State Qualifiers 2017; First Round of State; Crossroad Conference Honorable Mention 2018; Crossroad Conference First Team All-Conference 2018; MUDECAS All-Tournament First Team 2019; Beatrice Daily Sun Athlete of the Week 2020; Mudecas All-Tournament Honorable Mention 2020; CRC All-Conference First Team 2019-20.
Other honors: Volleyball: Class D-1 State Runner Up 2016 & 2017; Crossroad Conference All-Conference 2018; MUDECAS Class B All-Tournament Team Honorable Mention 2018; LJS All-State Honorable Mention 2018; Crossroad Conference First Team 2018; MUDECAS Division A Honorable Mention 2019; Crossroad Conference All-Conference 2019; National Honor Society; High Honor Roll
Advice to underclassmen: "Work hard, play hard, live generously and enjoy the moments with your family and friends as your high school career will be over before you know it."
