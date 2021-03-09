Titans beat Blair to advance at state

Motz said that sequence with the two steals followed by Mueller's three pointer was a big moment in the game.

"We had missed a shot, but Trey was able to pick the guy's pocket and put it right back in," Motz said. "I just felt a sense of urgency there in the last three minutes of the third quarter."

The Titans would then open the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run to build their lead to 19. They would coast to the 62-46 win from there.

Motz was quick to commend the eighth-seeded Blair Bears on the battle they put up.

"You've got to give them credit," Motz said. "They're long and athletic and it's a good young team that has a lot of those guys coming back next year. But I thought we were able to bust it open their in the fourth quarter because we made plays when we had to, which is what you have to do this time of year."

Brayson Mueller led the way for Norris with 18 points while Trey Deveaux had 13 and Cade Rice had 10. C.J. Hood had eight points for the Titans while Dane Small had seven and Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson had six.

Motz said he liked how is team's offense attacked, especially in the second half.