Titans beat Blair to advance at state

LINCOLN -- The Norris Titans were able to take care of business in the first round of the NSAA State Basketball Tournament on Tuesday.
Norris, the No. 1 seed in Class B, defeated eighth-seeded Blair 62-46 Tuesday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
The Titans used a stingy defense to build an early lead in the first quarter and then weathered a third quarter run by the Bears before pulling away in the fourth quarter.
Norris Coach Jimmy Motz said the first game is always the toughest to win, especially when you're playing against a conference foe.
"Do we have some things we have to do better -- yes," Motz said. "The fact is, we found a way and we get to go on and play on Friday. That's something this program hasn't done in 10 years, which is win a state tournament game and now they're going to be one of four playing on Friday."
Norris' tough defense allowed them to build an 11-1 early and they led 16-5 after the first quarter. They pushed that lead all the way up to 18 when they led 28-10 in the third quarter, but the Bears finished the first half on a 10-2 run to make it 30-20 at the half.
Blair was able to dwindle that deficit down to six at 36-30, but two quick steals and lay ups by Trey Deveaux and Cade Rice extended he lead back to 10. After a Blair basket, C.J. Hood would be able to score and Brayson Mueller finished the third quarter with a big three pointer to make it 45-32.
Motz said that sequence with the two steals followed by Mueller's three pointer was a big moment in the game.
"We had missed a shot, but Trey was able to pick the guy's pocket and put it right back in," Motz said. "I just felt a sense of urgency there in the last three minutes of the third quarter."
The Titans would then open the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run to build their lead to 19. They would coast to the 62-46 win from there.
Motz was quick to commend the eighth-seeded Blair Bears on the battle they put up.
"You've got to give them credit," Motz said. "They're long and athletic and it's a good young team that has a lot of those guys coming back next year. But I thought we were able to bust it open their in the fourth quarter because we made plays when we had to, which is what you have to do this time of year."
Brayson Mueller led the way for Norris with 18 points while Trey Deveaux had 13 and Cade Rice had 10. C.J. Hood had eight points for the Titans while Dane Small had seven and Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson had six.
Motz said he liked how is team's offense attacked, especially in the second half.
"They threw a little gimmick defense at us, but we got some run outs early," Motz said. "But we just kind of settled at times in the half court instead of attacking. I thought we did a better job in the second half in the fourth quarter getting more spacing and we got Trey (Deveaux) short corner and got him some touches and we just made some plays."
With the state tournament being played over five days this year, the Titans will now have until Friday to rest. They will play their semifinal game at 1:30 p.m. on Friday against Platteview/Elkhorn at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Motz said he likes the new format.
"We get two days now to prepare," Motz said. "I love the format. I don't know if this is going to be long term, but I hope it's something they consider. The fact that we get a couple days to prepare -- I think that's huge."