Weeks-led Auburn back in state finals

Cam Binder and the state tournament are becoming quite a pair.
A year after hitting two thrilling game-winning shots in leading the Bulldogs to a state title, Binder is at it again. This time the drama may be less, but the results are the same. Binder tallied 24 game-high points in leading Class C-1 top-ranked Auburn to a 49-37 semifinal win over No. 4 Lincoln Christian Friday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Bulldogs (28-0) will carry a 35-game winning streak into Saturday’s 11 a.m. final against No. 9 Ogallala.
“As a kid, you want to be at Pinnacle (Bank Arena) for your last game,” Binder said. “That’s where you want to be. And as long as I have my brothers on my left and right, we know we can do it.”
Binder spearheaded a key moment late in the third quarter of Friday’s game that gave the Bulldogs breathing room.
After Binder connected on both ends of a 1-and-1 with 6.6 seconds left, junior forward Daniel Frary stole a pass and converted a layup at the buzzer to make it 34-27. Binder then cashed in on a pair of free throws on the opening possession of the fourth quarter to make it a nine-point lead.
“That was huge,” Binder said of the series. “It was a huge swing to go up seven instead of having them come down and hitting a three to maybe tie it. That was a monumental swing right there.”
Once Auburn grabbed the lead, it didn't relinquish it. The Bulldogs knocked down their free throws, finishing 15-of-16. Binder was a perfect 10-for-10.
Crusaders coach Gary Nunnally said the late third-quarter sequence was crucial.
“It was big. We were able to create some momentum in the third, but once they got that lead, they don’t turn it over and made free throws. We had our chances,” Nunnally said.
Binder also finished 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, with several of the makes coming at times to stem a charge from Christian. His back-to-back threes midway through the third bumped the lead from four to 10.
“We beat a really good team today,” Auburn coach Jim Weeks said. “Last year Cam averaged 20 points and had to shoot more. This year we have other guys like CJ (Hughes), Josh (Lambert) and Daniel (Frary) that have really improved their game.”
Lambert finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, while Frary chipped in eight points on 4-of-6 shooting.
Christian was led by senior Justin Bubak’s 15 points.