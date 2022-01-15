BDS girls capture MUDECAS B Championship

Bruning-Davenport-Shickley was able to claim the MUDECAS B Division Girls Championship with a win over Exeter-Milligan.

BDS, who was the No. 2 seed in the B Division, defeated top-seeded Exeter-Milligan 46-33 Friday night at the Beatrice City Auditorium.

It's BDS' first MUDECAS title since 2020 when they captured the A Division title.

Exeter-Milligan's Emma Olsen opened the game's scoring with a put back basket, but BDS' Taylor Sliva came back with four straight points to make it 4-2.

After an Exeter-Milligan free throw, BDS came back with a jumper from Hanna Kadel to make it 6-3. Jozie Kanode and Sliva traded baskets to make it 8-5. Cameran Jansky finished the first quarter scoring with a basket to give BDS an 8-7 lead after one quarter.

BDS opened the second quarter with a free throw, but four straight points by Jasmine Turrubiates gave Exeter-Milligan an 11-9 lead. Hannah Miller ended the run with a three pointer, but another jumper by Turrubiates made it 13-12.

BDS would tie the game, but Olsen would then knock down back-to-back three pointers to give BDS a 19-13 lead.

The Lady Timberwolves would answer with an 8-0 run of their own to take the lead back. Miller started the run with a steal and lay up, Kadel then hit a jumper and Miller finished the run with four straight points to make it 21-19.

Olsen't take to the basket at the end of the second quarter made it a 21-21 game at half time.

A basket by Kanode and a free throw by Krupicka made it 24-21 early in the third quarter, but BDS would answer with a 16-0 run. JessaLynn Hudson started the run with a three point play and Ashley Schlegel followed that up with a three pointer.

Another three point play by Hudson followed by a put bask basket by Taylor Sliva and a three pointer by Mariah Sliva made it 35-24. Taylor Sliva finished the run with a basket to make it 37-24.

Exeter-Milligan finished the third quarter with three free throws to make it 37-27 going into the fourth quarter.

Miller opened the fourth quarter with a put back basket to extend the lead to 12, but a basket by Jansky and a fast break lay up by Turrubiates made it 39-31, but that's as close as Exeter-Milligan would get.

A three pointer by Taylor Sliva and two free throws by Miller made it 44-31. They coasted to the 46-33 win from there.

Hannah Miller led the way for BDS with 14 points while Taylor Sliva had 13, Jess Hudson had seven, Hanna Kadel had six and Mariah Sliva and Ashley Schlegel had three each.

BDS reached the B Division finals by notching a win over Pawnee City in the first round and JCC in the second round. They are now 11-3 on the season.

Emma Olsen and Jasmine Turrubiates had 10 points each for Exeter-Milligan while Cameran Jansky and Jozie Kanode had five points each. Savana Krupicka had three points.

Exeter-Milligan reached the B Division finals by beating Palmyra in the first round and HTRS in the second round. They are now 10-5 on the season.

