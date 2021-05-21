Beatrice athletes compete at state track

For Norris, Cooper Hausmann had a preliminary time of 10.97 in the 100-meter dash, which was third best and qualifies him for Saturday's finals. Hausmann also qualified in the 200-meter dash with a seventh best qualifying time of 22.68. He also finished eighth in the high jump with a jump of 6-04.

Cade Rice finished runner-up in the long jump for the Titans with a jump of 22-04.50.

The Norris 3,200-relay team of Zach Pittman, Noah Pomajzl, Riley Boonstra and Tanner Cooper finished fourth with a time of 8:18.13.

For the Norris girls, Sage Burbach finished runner-up in the shot put with a throw of 41-09.75. Laci Havlat finished 12th in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:14.70.

Taylor Bredthauer finished 14th in the preliminaries of the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.63, which falls short of qualifying for finals. She did qualify in the 200-meter dash, though, with a fourth best qualifying time of 25.56.

For the Fairbury girls, Mikwena Lierman finished runner-up in the triple jump with a jump of 36-06.75. She qualified for finals in the 400-meter dash with a second best preliminary time of 58.65. Mikya Lierman finished sixth in the pole vault with a vault of 10-00.