Beatrice athletes compete at state track

OMAHA -- The Beatrice boys and girls track and field teams began competition at the NSAA State Track Meet Friday at Omaha Burke High School.
The Beatrice girls had several athletes competing, including Morgan Mahoney, who ran in the preliminaries for the 100-meter dash and finished with a fourth best time of 12.24, which qualifies her for Saturday's finals. Mahoney's time of 26.29 in the 200-meter dash was 11th best, which was short of qualifying for finals.
Avery Barnard ran in the 100-meter dash, but her time of 12.71 was 18th best, which is short of qualifying for finals. Barnard's time of 26.70 in the 200-meter dash was 18th best, which also falls short of qualifying.
The Lady O had two triple jumpers competing. Riley Schwisow finished 17th with a jump of 33-10.50 while Jaelynne Kosmos finished 19th with a jump of 33-06.50.
The Beatrice 3,200-relay team of Josie Frerichs, Addie Hatcliff, Mak Hatcliff and Chelsea Leners finished 14th with a time of 10:23.41.
For the Orangemen, Diego Rodriguez had a preliminary time of 11.10 in the 100-meter dash, which was sixth best and qualifies him for Saturday's finals. Rodriguez also finished fifth in the high jump with a jump of 6-04.
Hunter Weirich finished 16th in the discus with a throw of 132-09.
For Norris, Cooper Hausmann had a preliminary time of 10.97 in the 100-meter dash, which was third best and qualifies him for Saturday's finals. Hausmann also qualified in the 200-meter dash with a seventh best qualifying time of 22.68. He also finished eighth in the high jump with a jump of 6-04.
Cade Rice finished runner-up in the long jump for the Titans with a jump of 22-04.50.
The Norris 3,200-relay team of Zach Pittman, Noah Pomajzl, Riley Boonstra and Tanner Cooper finished fourth with a time of 8:18.13.
For the Norris girls, Sage Burbach finished runner-up in the shot put with a throw of 41-09.75. Laci Havlat finished 12th in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:14.70.
Taylor Bredthauer finished 14th in the preliminaries of the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.63, which falls short of qualifying for finals. She did qualify in the 200-meter dash, though, with a fourth best qualifying time of 25.56.
For the Fairbury girls, Mikwena Lierman finished runner-up in the triple jump with a jump of 36-06.75. She qualified for finals in the 400-meter dash with a second best preliminary time of 58.65. Mikya Lierman finished sixth in the pole vault with a vault of 10-00.
Jami Mans and Emily Huss both competed in the preliminaries of the 100-hurdles. Mans had a 13th best time of 16.22 and Huss had a 14th place time of 16.44, which were both short of qualifying for finals. Huss also had a 12th best preliminary time of 48.64 in the 300-hurdles, which was short of qualifying.
For the Fairbury boys, Dylan Starr finished runner-up in the high jump with a jump of 6-06. Devon Carel had a 16th best preliminary time of 52.66 in the 400-meter dash, which was short of qualifying for finals.
Wilber-Clatonia 3,200-relay team wins state title
The Wilber-Clatonia 3,200-relay team of Dawson Hoover, Houston Broz, Will Wenz and Tommy Lokken won a state championship Friday morning at the NSAA State Meet.
Their winning time of 8:07.55 is a new school record.
Also competing on Friday for the Wilber-Clatonia boys was Mason Combs, who competed in the high jump and finished ninth with a jump of 6-00. He also competed in the long jump and finished 15th with a jump of 19-09.50. Tyson Kreshel competed in the discus and finished 17th with a throw of 126-08.
Tommy Lokken finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:15.86.
Lucas Jacobsen competed in the 100-meter dash, but his preliminary time of 11.35 was 13th best, short of qualifying for finals. He also competed in the 200-meter dash and was short of qualifying with a 15th best time of 23.04.
Houston Broz had an 11th-best qualifying time of 42.63 in the 300-hurdles, which was short of qualifying for finals.
For the Wilber-Clatonia girls, Carly Rains competed in the 100-hurdles and her 20th best preliminary time of 17.14 was short of qualifying for finals.
The Southern Raiders had one state qualifier and he's moving on in all three of his events. Connor Bradley had a top qualifying time of 10.84 in the 100-meter dash preliminaries and will race in Saturday's finals. Bradley also had the top qualifying time in the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.64 and the top qualifying time in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.90.
For the Tri County boys, Colton Jantzen competed in the preliminaries of the 110-hurdles, but his ninth-best time of 15.71 was just short of qualifying for finals.He also was shy of qualifying for finals in the 300-hurdles with a 18th best time of 43.99.
Logan Larson finished 14th in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:43.40. Cole Siems competed in the 110-hurdles and his preliminary time of 16.07 was 15th best, which was short of qualifying for finals. Cole Siems did, however, qualifying in the 300-hurdles with a fifth best qualifying time of 40.98.
The Tri County boys 3,200-realy team of Jack Holsing, Grant Lewandowski, Gavin Weichel and Carter Siems finished 14th with a time of 8:49.54.
For the Tri County girls, Anna Schmidt competed in the pole vault and finished 10th with a vault of 9-06.
The Lady Trojan 3,200-relay team of Andie Koch, Ella Crawford, Kenzie Strein and Hannah Holtmeier finished 12th with a time of 10:28.
For the Freeman boys, Holden Ruse had a preliminary time of 50.89 in the 400-meter dash, which was the second best qualifying time. Wes Havelka finished 17th in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:51.72.
Colby Sugden had a preliminary time of 53.18 in the 400-meter dash, which was 21st best and short of qualifying for finals. Colby Sugden also qualified for state in the 100 and 200-meter dashes, but did not run.
Tristan Sugden had a third best qualifying time of 41.48 in the 300-hurdles, which qualifies him for finals.
Marcus Osterhaus competed in the high jump and finished 13th with a jump of 5-10.
The Freeman 3,200-relay team of Tandon Buhr, Carter Ruse, Noah Jurgens and Holden Ruse finished third with a time of 8:19.33.
For the Freeman girls, Kailey Otto competed in the 400-meter dash, but her 20th best preliminary time of 1:03.21 was short of qualifying for finals.
For the Johnson County Central boys, Hunter Haughton finished 23rd in the long jump with a jump of 18-04.25. For the JCC girls,
Jordan Albrecht finished 10th in the shot put with a throw of 37-06.75. Ashlei McDonald finished 17th in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:02.15.
The NSAA State Track and Field Meet will conclude on Saturday.