Beatrice baseball team headed to state
OMAHA -- The Beatrice baseball team is looking to defend their Class B State Championship and they got off to a hot start on Saturday.
At a practice after the meet, coach Shunta Paul said, they've discussed making sure shoelaces are tied and snug. But Talaya's win has been a teaching moment in other ways. "It teaches you to never give up."
WAVERLY -- The Beatrice boys golf team traveled to the Waverly Invite on Tuesday for their final competition of the regular season.
WAVERLY --The Beatrice girls track team finished runner-up in the B3 District Track Meet hosted by Waverly.
Love hasn’t been with the team since the program announced on Feb. 19 that Love had been suspended with pay due to an undisclosed “personnel matter.”
The Meridian Lady Mustangs claimed the D1 District Championship Thursday at Pawnee City High School.
Another week closer to the end of the season, and another pitcher no longer throwing for the Nebraska baseball team.
The good old days were back in downtown Lincoln for the premiere of the documentary. "It was a story that deserved to be told," said one former player.
'It's just all about fight': Nebraska leans into familiar formula to beat Michigan for emotional Big Ten tourney title
Behind two clutch swings from senior Cam Ybarra, the Nebraska softball team is headed back to Lincoln with its first-ever Big Ten title.