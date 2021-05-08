Beatrice falls to Platteview in district final

"(Platteview) has some very good players," Henning said. "In particular, (Jackson) Flukey is a beast. He's one of the best players we've seen all year. He's a gamer and he's the kind of guy you want on your team -- just a really good player."

The loss ends a historic season for the Orangemen in which they finished with a school record 13 wins and a conference championship. They were dealt adversity with two ACL injuries late in the season and Henning said they were never able to find their rhythm

Henning said he was disappointed for the seniors who have been playing together since they were 9-years old.

"It's just a great group of guys," Henning said. "They do everything you ask. They're good students and they're just really good group of kids. This was technically my first year as the head coach, but I don't know if I'll ever have a better bunch. And they have nothing to be ashamed of. They have the most wins in school history, a conference title and a trip to a district final. So nothing to hang their heads about."

McLaughlin said he had nothing but praise for the Beatrice soccer program, citing that the Beatrice and Platteview seniors were a combine 5-50 coming into this season.

"What Beatrice has done here is nothing short of incredible," McLaughlin said. "This is one of those matches where it truly is a shame that one team doesn't get to go to state. Because Beatrice definitely deserves to be up at state, too."

