Beatrice falls to Platteview in district final

Platteview scored two quick goals against Beatrice with the wind at their back in the first half, but Trojan coach Mark McLaughlin wasn't sure it would be enough.
The Orangemen did indeed put on a relentless offensive attack with the wind at their back in the second half, but were unable to capitalize on their scoring opportunities.
Meanwhile, despite having limited scoring opportunities while going into the wind, Platteview was able to score on two of those opportunities to come away with a 4-1 win over the Orangemem, qualifying them for the Class B State Tournament.
The win avenged a 2-1 loss to Beatrice in a Trailblazer Conference match to open the season.
Jackson Flukey scored his first of two goals for the Trojans with 31:41 remaining in the first half from about 15 yards out. About 10 minutes later, Platteivew's Jacob Cargile used the wind to curl a corner kick into the back of the net to make it 2-0.
"If it wasn't for the wind, that second goal doesn't happen," McLaughlin said. "But we were worried two goals wasn't going to be enough at half time. We figured we would need a counterattack in the second half to get a third one."
Platteview was able to do just that. With 26:39 remaining in the second half, Connor Cargile was able to get free and found himself one-on-one with the Beatrice goalie. He was able to finish the goal, extending the Platteview lead to 3-0.
Platteview put the game out of reach when Flukey's deep shot attempt found the back of the net with 6:27 left in the match.
"You will watch high school soccer for a long time in Nebraska and never see a strike like that again," McLaughlin said of Flukey's goal. "That was an incredible shot."
Beatrice had many shots on goal and several corner kick attempts in the second half, a few of which missing just wide or high of the goal. McLaughlin said because Beatrice was pressing, they were able to get those two counterattacks.
"That's the advantage of being out ahead early," McLaughlin said. "If we were against the wind in the first half, I don't know that we score those two. They were pressing because they were down and wanted to equalize and they didn't have anybody back. I think that helped our counterattack."
Orangemen head coach Dave Henning said the two first half goals by Platteview forced them into a strategy change.
"Them getting two goals early really hurt our game plan," Henning said. "We're not a team that scores a lot of goals, so when they had the wind, we were just hoping to hold them and we didn't do it. Then, we had to open things up in the second half."
Henning said Platteview deserves a lot of credit for coming down to Beatrice with a good game plan and jumping on top early.
"(Platteview) has some very good players," Henning said. "In particular, (Jackson) Flukey is a beast. He's one of the best players we've seen all year. He's a gamer and he's the kind of guy you want on your team -- just a really good player."
The loss ends a historic season for the Orangemen in which they finished with a school record 13 wins and a conference championship. They were dealt adversity with two ACL injuries late in the season and Henning said they were never able to find their rhythm
Henning said he was disappointed for the seniors who have been playing together since they were 9-years old.
"It's just a great group of guys," Henning said. "They do everything you ask. They're good students and they're just really good group of kids. This was technically my first year as the head coach, but I don't know if I'll ever have a better bunch. And they have nothing to be ashamed of. They have the most wins in school history, a conference title and a trip to a district final. So nothing to hang their heads about."
McLaughlin said he had nothing but praise for the Beatrice soccer program, citing that the Beatrice and Platteview seniors were a combine 5-50 coming into this season.
"What Beatrice has done here is nothing short of incredible," McLaughlin said. "This is one of those matches where it truly is a shame that one team doesn't get to go to state. Because Beatrice definitely deserves to be up at state, too."