Beatrice sending 13 athletes to state track

FAIRBURY -- Beatrice will have 13 athletes competing at the NSAA State Track and Field Meet next weekend at Omaha Burke High School.
The Beatrice girls finished third at the B-3 District on Thursday in Fairbury. Their team score of 72 was bested only by team champion Waverly's 113 and runner-up York's 86. Fairbury finished fourth with 69, Norris finished fifth with 54 and Seward finished sixth with 50.
The Lady O is sending a total of 10 athletes to state.
Avery Barnard qualified for state in the 200-meter dash with a third place time of 27.26 and the long jump with a third place jump of 16-02.75. She also qualified in the 100-meter dash.
Morgan Mahoney qualified for state in the 100-meter dash with a first place time of 12.39. She also qualified in the 200-meter dash with a second place time of 26.36.
Riley Schwisow qualified for state in the triple jump with a third place jump of 33-11.50.
Jaelynn Kosmos qualified for state in the triple jump with a second place jump of 34-01. Rylee Krzycki-Pangborn qualified in the discus with a throw of 117-09. Addie Hatcliff qualified in the 1,600-meter run.
The Beatrice girls 400-relay team of Riley Schwisow, Avery Barnard, Delanie Roeder and Morgan Mahoney qualified for state with a second place time of 50.83.
The Lady O 3,200-relay team of Josie Frerichs, Addie Hatcliff, Mak Hatcliff and Chelsea Leners also qualified for state.
The Beatrice boys finished in eighth place at the meet with 26 points. Waverly won the boys championship with 114 while Norris was second with 104 and Seward was third with 83.
For the Beatrice boys, Hunter Weirich qualified for state in the discus with a third place throw of 140-06 while Diego Rodriguez qualified in the high jump with a third place jump of 5-11. Rodriguez also qualified in the 100-meter dash.
Preston Witulski qualified in the pole vault with a second place vault of 13-00.
For the Norris boys, Cooper Hausmann qualified for state in the 100-meter dash with a second place time of 10.93. He also qualified in the 200-meter dash with a second place time of 22.75 and the high jump with a second place jump of 6-01.
Tanner Cooper qualified in the 800-meter run with a first place time of 2:03.94 and the 1,600-meter run with a first place time of 4:42.95.
Zachary Pittman qualified in the 800-meter run with a third place time of 2:05.33.
Riley Boonstra qualified in the 1,600-meter run with a third palce time of 4:43.44.
Cade Rice qualified for state in the long jump with a second place jump of 21-07.
The Norris boys 1,600-relay team of Riley Boonstra, Christian Flanders, Zachary Pittman and Tanner Cooper qualified for state with a second place time of 8:21.77.
The Titan 400-relay team of Trevor Ozenbaugh, Cooper Hausmann, Jackson McNally and McClain Meyer qualified for state with a first place time of 44.05.
For the Norris girls, Taylor Bredthauer qualified for state in the 200-meter dash with a first place time of 26.11 while also qualifying in the 100-meter dash with a third place time of 12.56. She qualified in the long jump with a first place jump of 17-00.25.
Ellie Thomas qualified in the 800-meter run for the Lady Titans with a third place time of 2:23.40. Thomas also qualified in the 1,600-meter run. Sage Burbach qualified in the shot put with a first place throw of 42-03. Laci Havlat qualified in the 3,200-meter run and Maise Brown qualified in the discus.
For the Fairbury girls, Mikwena Lierman qualified for state in the 400-meter dash with a first place time of 58.93. She also qualified in the 800-meter run with a second place time of 2:23.36 and the triple jump with a first place jump of 36-01. She had an automatic qualifying mark in the high jump.
Emily Huss qualified for state in the 100-hurdles with a second place time of 16.04 and in the 300-hurdles with a second place time of 48.92.
Jami Mans qualified for state in the 100-hurdles with a third place time of 16.25. Mikya Lierman qualified in the pole vault with a second place vault of 10-00.
For the Fairbury boys, Dylan Starr qualified in the high jump with a first place jump of 6-03 while Devon Carel qualified in the 400-meter dash with a third place time of 51.10. Payton Firmanik qualified in the pole vault with a third place vault of 13-00.
The Class B portion of the state track meet will take place Friday and Saturday afternoon at Omaha Burke High School.