Beatrice sending 13 athletes to state track

The Norris boys 1,600-relay team of Riley Boonstra, Christian Flanders, Zachary Pittman and Tanner Cooper qualified for state with a second place time of 8:21.77.

The Titan 400-relay team of Trevor Ozenbaugh, Cooper Hausmann, Jackson McNally and McClain Meyer qualified for state with a first place time of 44.05.

For the Norris girls, Taylor Bredthauer qualified for state in the 200-meter dash with a first place time of 26.11 while also qualifying in the 100-meter dash with a third place time of 12.56. She qualified in the long jump with a first place jump of 17-00.25.

Ellie Thomas qualified in the 800-meter run for the Lady Titans with a third place time of 2:23.40. Thomas also qualified in the 1,600-meter run. Sage Burbach qualified in the shot put with a first place throw of 42-03. Laci Havlat qualified in the 3,200-meter run and Maise Brown qualified in the discus.

For the Fairbury girls, Mikwena Lierman qualified for state in the 400-meter dash with a first place time of 58.93. She also qualified in the 800-meter run with a second place time of 2:23.36 and the triple jump with a first place jump of 36-01. She had an automatic qualifying mark in the high jump.