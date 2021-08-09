Beatrice Speedway hosts annual kids night

Neil Pella of Adams jumped out to take an early lead in the feature event. Half way through the event, Chad Borgman began to apply pressure to Pella. With two laps to go, the two drivers battled for the win, but it was Pella that was able to hold off the challenge and take the checkered flag. It was Pella’s first win in the hobby stock class calling it a “milestone win.

It was a night of wins for Lincoln driver Mike Densberger in the Modified class. He dominated the first heat to take the win over Beatrice driver Jaxson Saathoff. The second heat saw Beatrice driver Jordan Grabouski hold off a hard-charging Bob Zoubek of Dorchester.

In the feature event Densberger again jumped out front and led the event from green to checkered flag. On the final lap, Grabouski dove hard into corner three to try to take the lead, but Densberger held his line for the win. He described his second feature win at the track as "awesome.”

He voiced that Grabouski always presents a tough challenge and is the guy to beat at the speedway.

“I really had to hit my marks to hold on for the win,” Densberger said.

Up next at the speedway is Hall of Fame night. Long time track legends Dale Evers and Frankie Legg will be inducted into the hall. The Good Old Time Racing Association cars will be on hand for the night’s event. The class features classic cars from the 50’s and 60’s as a showcase event for the night. Hot laps begin at 7:00 and the green flag drops at 7:30.

