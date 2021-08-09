Beatrice Speedway hosts annual kids night

Giveaways were the theme for Friday night at Beatrice Speedway.
The Speedway hosted the annual Women for Racing kid’s night. Kids were treated to face painting early in the evening. During intermission, a coin toss took place on the front stretch. Kids were divided in age groups and over $1,000 worth of coins donated by numerous area businesses were place on the track for kids to collect.
A bicycle giveaway then followed with 38 bikes given away. The weekly kid’s trophies were also presented. If not enough kids were given tokens with race car numbers, they were allowed to go to the pit area to receive prizes from the various participating drivers.
Adults also had their share in giveaways for the night. Twin Rivers Dodge recently raised funds to assist area veterans. Current and former veterans in attendance placed their name in a drawing for a cash giveaway. Ten lucky veterans’ names were drawn out to receive the cash envelopes. The weekly Women for Racing 50/50 cash awarded $420 to one lucky person in attendance.
As the season draws to a conclusion with just two nights of racing remaining, drivers are focused on points and more importantly, championships.
Heading into Friday night’s action, the top three in each class are as follows. In the modified class, Johnny Saathoff of Beatrice leads the point standings at 264 followed by Jordy Nelson (257) of Marysville, Kan, and Mike Densberger of Lincoln (250).
The sport modifieds are led by Fairbury driver Lee Horky with 258 points. In second is Trevor Baker of Roca with 252 and Andrew Whitmore in third.
The stock car class points are tight with Beatrice driver Ben Legg leading with 262. He has a slim two point lead over Cade Richards (260) of Lincoln. Matt Fralin sits in the third with 229. Richards is in fourth in IMCA national points.
The hobby stock class is led by Fairbury driver Brendon Stigge with 274. Chasing Stigge are Beatrice drivers Dillion Richards (249) and Roy Armstrong (247).
Sitting atop the sport compact class are the Bohlmeyer brothers of Beatrice. Drake sits in the lead at 274 points followed by Drake's 267. Kaylee Diekman of Blue Springs is third with 253. In national IMCA points, Drake is currently 21st and Zach remains in the 25th spot.
Eighty-five cars were on hand for the evening with the sport modified class having the most entries with 22. In the first heat, Travis Runcie of Beatrice jumped out front and held on for the win. The second heat saw Beatrice driver Rick Rohr take the checkered flag. The third heat featured some heated action, but it was Washington Kan. driver Greg Metz taking the win.
As the feature races rolled out, the track had widened and was set for a fast racing surface. In the early laps, Beatrice driver Adam Armstrong was able to power his way to challenge leader Brandon Spanjer of Crete. At the half way mark, Armstrong encountered mechanical trouble and pulled into the pit area.
A caution flag with one lap to go provided Rohr and Metz the opportunity to challenge Spanjer, but he was able to hold on to take the win. He said that Beatrice Speedway is his favorite track but a difficult place to get a win.
“(The win) felt really good," Spanjer said. "I really had to focus and make sure I didn’t screw up.”
In the sport compact first heat, it was Devin Schmidt of Nortonville, Kan. who took the win. The second heat saw an intense battle between Beatrice drivers Nathan Wahlstrom, Drake and Zach Bohlmeyer. Wahlstrom got loose out of corner number four, which allowed Zach to take the lead and Drake to slip into second at the flag. The third heat saw last week’s feature winner, Kaylee Diekman, take the win.
All 18 entries were able to make the feature event. Beatrice driver Shaye Howe darted out to the early lead, but soon Wahlstrom and Drake closed in to challenge. The two soon separated themselves from the field and it was a two car battle to the checkered flag.
Drake was was pleased with the outcome after the race.
“It feels really great," Drake said. "Any win is important.”
Brother Zach reported that midway through the race, his car “lost all power”
The stock car heat races saw intense racing. In the first heat, it was Beatrice driver Ben Legg that held on for the win over Brandon Conkwright of Wamego, Kan. The second heat featured Eric Bartels of Plymouth, who out-battled Beatrice drivers Matt Fralin and Lance Borgman for the win.
The feature race had lots of action and great racing from green to checkered flag. Fralin was strong from his outside front row starting position. A rash of mishaps and caution flags saw the field dwindled to half.
Fralin was challenged every lap by Cade Richards, Borgman and teammate Beatrice driver Paul Burck. Numerous lead changes took place with drivers using slide jobs and power moves to try to take the win. The hard charging 16-year old Lincoln driver Richards was able to maneuver for the win.
“We were sliding under each other and there was three wide racing," Richards said afterward "It was nerve wrecking. Any of the three of us could have won.”
Richards voiced pride stating that he and his Father built the car “in our little shop.
Fralin said the feature race was a fun race to be a part of.
"This Richards racing chassis was just on a rail on a track like tonight.” Fralin said. "That racing was really a blast. We have struggled a lot this year so it felt really good to get out front and race with guys that where we could really challenge each other.”
The hobby stock classes also featured some tight racing action. In the first heat, Beatrice driver Chad Borgman was able to out-battle Fairbury driver Taylor Huss for the win. The second heat saw side by side racing with Sterling driver Ryan Gilland able to hold on for the win over Beatrice driver Roy Armstrong. Beatrice driver Jeff Watts took an early lead and held on to win the third heat.
Neil Pella of Adams jumped out to take an early lead in the feature event. Half way through the event, Chad Borgman began to apply pressure to Pella. With two laps to go, the two drivers battled for the win, but it was Pella that was able to hold off the challenge and take the checkered flag. It was Pella’s first win in the hobby stock class calling it a “milestone win.
It was a night of wins for Lincoln driver Mike Densberger in the Modified class. He dominated the first heat to take the win over Beatrice driver Jaxson Saathoff. The second heat saw Beatrice driver Jordan Grabouski hold off a hard-charging Bob Zoubek of Dorchester.
In the feature event Densberger again jumped out front and led the event from green to checkered flag. On the final lap, Grabouski dove hard into corner three to try to take the lead, but Densberger held his line for the win. He described his second feature win at the track as "awesome.”
He voiced that Grabouski always presents a tough challenge and is the guy to beat at the speedway.
“I really had to hit my marks to hold on for the win,” Densberger said.
Up next at the speedway is Hall of Fame night. Long time track legends Dale Evers and Frankie Legg will be inducted into the hall. The Good Old Time Racing Association cars will be on hand for the night’s event. The class features classic cars from the 50’s and 60’s as a showcase event for the night. Hot laps begin at 7:00 and the green flag drops at 7:30.