Beatrice Speedway hosts Spring Nationals

Beatrice Speedway kicked off the local IMCA racing season in the usual manner of dealing with difficult weather.

The 29th Annual Spring Nationals was postponed one week due to poor weather conditions. Track officials again faced challenging conditions for the rescheduled racing event. Practice night on Thursday was met with very cool conditions but then Mother Nature threw a major wrench into the plans as rain turned to heavy wet snow prompting a winter weather advisory for Friday morning as an approximate three inches of snow blanketed the area.

The schedule then moved to a Saturday night show followed by a Sunday afternoon final event. The weather then turned into a fan favorite as dry conditions and mild temperatures prevailed for the weekend.

Finally, on Saturday night, it was race time. A total of 174 cars from 10 states and an almost full grandstand of enthusiastic fans were on hand to kick off the race season.

Track announcer Brian Cook began the night with his traditional salute to the veterans in the crowd followed by the national anthem. The crowd roared as track flagman Travis Murray was ready to wave the first green flag of the Nationals.

The subcompacts were first up on the race schedule. Twenty-seven cars made up the class for the evening show. The heat races were smooth and competitive with only one yellow flag waved in the second heat. Heat winners were Kaylee Diekman of Wymore, Tyler Fiebelkorn of Stuart, Iowa, and Trent Reed of Missouri Valley, Iowa.

In the Hobby Stock class, a field of 38 entries were on hand. The first heat was slowed by several cautions but Nick Ronnebaum of Onaga Kan. emerged with the win. In the second heat, Roy Armstrong of Beatrice displayed a strong race car and dominated the second heat. In the final hobby stock heat, a first lap crash involving four cars didn’t stop the action as a four-car battle then took place with Travis Landauer of Albion held on for the win.

The Sport Modifieds then took the track and the action heated up. A total of 32 SportMods made up the field. In the first heat, Justin Svoboda of David City battled Beatrice driver Lance Borgman for the win. In the second heat it was Dorchester driver Tyler Nerud dominating his heat. In the third heat, Beatrice driver Rick Rohr emerged from a heated battle with Lincoln driver Mary Hahn for the win. In the final heat, Dylan VanWyk of Oakaloosa, Iowa took home the victory.

Forty-four IMCA Stock Cars were present for the first of 10 Nebraska Dirt Crown events. The new series will take place throughout the race season at several Nebraska tracks.

The first heat saw Beatrice driver Kyle Vanover storm from the back of the pack to claim victory. The second heat saw the return of longtime speedway driver Dan Nelson to the track and he showed no rust as he took the checkered flag for the win. Nelson voiced that Jordan Junker contacted him about driving his car since Junker's wife is due to have a baby any day.

Nelson voiced that he was excited for the opportunity to return to racing, but he will likely not be a regular driver at the track. He does plan to race the Dirt Crown series.

In the third heat, Beatrice driver Jordan Grabouski took the lead on the second lap and was never challenged. In the fourth heat, Tyler Frye of Bellville Kan. battled fellow Kansas driver Trace Ayers of Brookville to take the win. In the final heat, Jed Williams of Edgar took the win after race leader Jay Schmidt of Tarna, Iowa had a tire go down, causing him to crash into the front stretch wall.

Thirty-three cars made up the field in the Modified class. In the first heat, Grabouski stretched his early lead and easily took the win. In the second heat, fans thought maybe they were seeing double as Springfield Mo. driver Terry Phillips, driver of an identical car to Grabouski, stormed out to the lead and dominated the race. Plattsmouth driver Jacob Hobscheidt took the win over Beatrice driver Johnny Saathoff in the third heat. The final heat was action packed with 2021 IMCA National Champion Jeff Larson of Freeport Ill. taking the checkered flag.

Seven B feature races then took place providing drivers with a last chance to make their respective feature race. Madison Reed of Stockton Kan. took the victory in Sport Compact class. In the first Hobby Stock B Feature, Neil Pella of Adams advanced to the main feature. In the second B Feature, it was Fairbury driver Adam Wasserman who took the win. In the first Stock Car B Feature, Chanse Hollatz of Clear Lake, Iowa took the victory as did Tim Podraza of Carter Lake, Iowa in the second. In the Modified B Feature, a tight three car battle took place with Jaxson Saathoff advancing to the main feature.

A bright orange full moon began to rise over the track, a possible indicator of what was to follow in the night’s feature races. Up first was a field of 22 subcompacts.

As the field came out of corner number four to take the green flag, one car did not take off causing an eight-car pileup on the front stretch. The violent crash saw Fairmont Minn. driver Gale Gatton barrel roll flipping down the front stretch.

Salina Kan. driver Branston Arnder Jr. also ended up with his race car on its side. Everyone emerged safe and the race continued. Nortonville Kan. driver Devin Schmidt was able to hold off Beatrice drivers Kaden Murry and Zach Bohlmeyer to take the checkered flag for the feature win.

Twenty-three cars started the Hobby Stock feature with Roy Armstrong again displaying a strong race car as he took the early lead. Beatrice driver Dillion Richards began to close in and put pressure on Armstrong at the halfway point of the race. A three car pileup took place with four laps to go. Richards then was able to take advantage and overcome Armstrong for the feature win.

Richards then jumped from the lead of the hobby feature to jump into pole position for the Sport Modified feature car to lead the field of 24 cars to the green flag. He proved to continue to be strong as he battled Lee Horky of Fairbury for the lead.

Richards was able to take the lead, but Lance Borgman of Beatrice was able to take the lead. But with eight laps left, another violent crash took place in the middle of corners three and four, The machine of Steve Swarthout flipped several times and landed on Adam Armstrong's race car. Both drivers escape without serious injury and were treated by Beatrice EMT staff at the track. Horky and Borgman continued to battle but it was Horky that was able to secure the victory.

The IMCA Stock cars then took to the track for the $2,000 to win Dirt Crown feature. Vanover started on pole position for the 24-car field. Tyler Frye of Bellville Kan. began to put pressure on Vanover. The two drivers traded leads several times, but then Grabouski began to close in on the leaders. With seven laps to go, Grabouskli grabbed the lead and won the Dirt Crown feature.

The Budweiser IMCA Modified then came out for the final feature of the night. A full field of 24 cars started the feature which had a tough start as a 4-car spin brought out an early caution. The caution set up a battle where three of the top four drivers were previous IMCA National champions. Grabouski was able to power to the lead and take the win He was followed by followed by Larson, Marysville Kan. driver Jordy Nelson finished third and Johnny Saathoff placed fourth.

The action then moved to the Sunday afternoon event. A solid crowd was on hand once again, but weather was a factor as unseasonably warm temperatures and strong wind created a difficult track. A dry slick track and dusty condition proved to be the challenge of the day. The Sport Modifieds were first on the track and did a nice job of rolling the track into race condition.

The first heat featured the return of Adam Armstrong from the violent crash last evening, but it was VanWyk proved to again have a strong car and took the win. The second heat saw Lance Borgman take an early lead and secure the win. The final heat saw Horky storm from the back of the pack into second spot, but it was the 15-year-old Boone, Iowa driver Isaac Mallicoat that took the win.

In the Sport Compacts, Beatrice mainstays Kaden Murry and Zach Bohlmeyer took checkered flags in their respective heat races. The Hobby stock class heat races were all won in dramatic fashion. The first heat saw a battle for the win, but David Carter of Fremont won by a nose.

The second heat featured similar tight action as Richards was able to out-battle Beatrice driver Murray Haugen to the checkered flag. The third heat was just as tight as Fairbury’s Taylor Huss jumped out front, but Rennebohm closed in and the two battled with side-by-side action with Huss taking the win at the flag.

In the Stock Car class first heat, Vanover continued to set the pace as he was able to take the checkered flag for the win. In the second heat, Grabouski continued his dominance at the track taking the win. In the third heat, Clear Lake IA. Driver Chanse Hollatz out-battled Beatrice driver Paul Burck for the win.

The first Modified heat saw Marysville, Kan. driver Josh Blumer plant his car on the middle of the third corner wall, barely preventing it from going over the wall. Jaxson Saathoff gave Danny Morrison of Bennington Kan. a battle and the two traded leads before Morrison prevailed. The second heat saw Grabouski take the win followed by his teammate Phillips. In the final heat, Hobscheidt took the lead and never looked backed.

The afternoon’s B features the rolled on to the track to provide final opportunities to make the feature races. Andrew Whitmore of Fairbury advanced with a win in the SportMod class. In the Stock car class, it was Justin Addison of Meadow Grove taking the victory and Larson making a comeback in the Modified class.

The SportMod feature had a difficult start. On the first lap, a three-car pileup brought out a caution. On the restart, a six car collision caused a second restart. Finally, the race was underway and Beloit Kan. driver Tyler Watts took control of the race, but on lap 15, Beatrice driver Dave Sherwood got loose on the backstretch, flipping his car several times.

The young driver Mallicoat took the lead and was able to hold off the field.

“I have not had a lot of luck here at Beatrice but today I got a good draw and was able to get out front," Mallicoat said. "It was kind of a follow leader track, and I was lucky to get out front.”

The Sport Compacts saw Zach Bohlmeyer lead the race from green to checkered. Fiebelkorn finished second and Murray placied third in the 16-entry field.

The Hobby stock feature a full field of 24 cars to start the feature. Following a caution on lap eight, Ronnebaum was able to stretch out a lead as Huss was able to emerge from a pack of cars for a second-place finish.

The Stock Car feature had a full 24-car field to start the main event. Track conditions prompted bumper to bumper racing. Beatrice regular drivers dominated the race with Grabouski. Legg. Vanover, Burck, Nelson and Frye all trading position and battling side by side.

Trying to gain an advantage, Legg tried to get inside grove on Burck, but hitting the corner tractor tire caused him to roll his car multiple times. Legg was treated by Beatrice Fire and Rescue at the track The racing action resumed and it was Vanover that was able to hold on for the win. Nelson finished second and Frye took third.

The Modifieds then rolled onto the surface for the final event of the weekend. A strong filed of 24 cars took the to the track with the three former National Champions solid in the field.

On lap seven, Grabouski experienced mechanical failure and struck the front stretch wall. He was quickly followed by Larson who had a tire go down causing him to exit the track. Tim Watts of Beloit Kan. held an early lead and was holding off challenger Jeff James of Stanton, Iowa.

James was patient as he followed in Watts’s tire tracks. But with five laps to go he began to put on the pressure and was able to take the lead and secure the win.

“It was a tough track," James said. "I thought I had the better car but had to wait for him to make a mistake. He got a little high and I took the chance to go under him.”

James said that he was excited for the win and his overall performance at the Spring Nationals.

Racing will resume at 5 p.m. next Saturday night as a four part Dirt Crown Series race featuring all five IMCA classes.

