Beatrice Speedway prepares for annual Spring Nationals

Tommy Denton is no stranger to a variety of challenges at Beatrice Speedway.

He has been a crew member, driver, and track official at the Speedway. He began his role as a track official at the Speedway as a grandstand announcer in 2003.

He recently had the duty of managing the line ups for the track, but at this year’s race car banquet, Denton found out he was given new challenges, which is to be in charge of advertising, promotions and marketing for the Speedway

Denton said that the 2022 Spring Nationals will kick off what he hopes to be a banner year at Beatrice Speedway.

“This is the 29th annual Spring Nationals," Denton said. "That is huge. I mean -- when you look at the drivers that have captured victories at the Spring Nationals -- the list is very impressive including: Johnny Saathoff, Jordan Grabouski and David Murray jr. All of whom have all used the Nationals as a springboard to IMCA Modified National Championships.”

The annual kickoff to the IMCA racing season will be enhanced by the addition of the Nebraska Dirt Crown Stock Car Series. The series, new to the racing circuit in Nebraska, will feature a 10-race schedule with two nights at Beatrice Speedway.

The Saturday night of Springs Nationals will kick off the Dirt Crown Series followed by a a special night of racing on Saturday, March 26th as part of a four-night event. The series will continue at various tracks in Nebraska with the conclusion part of Championship night at I-80 Speedway.

Denton, an avid race fan and historian of local racing, said that he hopes to utilize the 65th anniversary of the track at the current location to re-energize the racing community.

“I want to bring the community back into racing," Denton said.

He said one of his goals is to involve the local business community into being vested into racing at Beatrice Speedway. One of Denton’s priorities is to repair and upgrade the local business signs featured on the front stretch of the track. The December windstorm damaged some of the signs and he hopes to get them back in shape to please local sponsor and fans.

Denton said that one of the premier assets of the track is the local Women for Racing organization.

“Man, they have their Saturday morning breakfast for Spring Nationals and then they work all season long," Denton said. "They do the weekly kid’s trophy and the 50/50 raffle to support racing through the annual driver’s point fund."

Denton noted that the WFR was inducted into the Nebraska Racing Hall of Fame last year.

Spring Nationals was supposed to be held last weekend, but cold weather forced officials to move it to this weekend Denton said that track officials will begin to prepare racing surface for the Nationals based on the weather conditions. The Nationals will also be available on pay per view through Flo Racing.

Practice for Spring Nationals is slated for Thursday night with racing taking place on both Friday and Saturday night.

The forecast for Friday is dry with a high of 58 degrees and a low of 31. The forecast for Saturday is dry with a high of 69 and a low of 39.

