Beatrice Speedway set to host Spring Nationals

The racing season is slated to kick off this weekend with Beatrice Speedway's annual Spring Nationals.

The event has been canceled the last two years due to weather and was on the verge of being canceled again this year. Rain over the weekend muddied the track and pit areas and an original forecast for more rain this week put things in doubt.

But an updated forecast took out the rain and track officials have decided to give it a go. There was no practice session on Thursday night, but they expect to hold their regular events on Friday and Saturday.

Spring Nationals is always heralded as one of the first dirt track racing events of the year in the Midwest, bringing in drivers from all over the Midwest.

"We are expecting a good car count," said track chairman Derek Fralin. "We are competing against the first dirt track race at Bristol, but I'm still confident we'll have a good car count and good competition like we do every year."

One thing for sure is most of the top local drivers we'll participate at Spring Nationals. Fralin expects all of last year's track champions to compete.