Beatrice Speedway set to host Spring Nationals

The racing season is slated to kick off this weekend with Beatrice Speedway's annual Spring Nationals.
The event has been canceled the last two years due to weather and was on the verge of being canceled again this year. Rain over the weekend muddied the track and pit areas and an original forecast for more rain this week put things in doubt.
But an updated forecast took out the rain and track officials have decided to give it a go. There was no practice session on Thursday night, but they expect to hold their regular events on Friday and Saturday.
Spring Nationals is always heralded as one of the first dirt track racing events of the year in the Midwest, bringing in drivers from all over the Midwest.
"We are expecting a good car count," said track chairman Derek Fralin. "We are competing against the first dirt track race at Bristol, but I'm still confident we'll have a good car count and good competition like we do every year."
One thing for sure is most of the top local drivers we'll participate at Spring Nationals. Fralin expects all of last year's track champions to compete.
"All our local champions will be here and it's always fun to see them compete against an array of drivers from all over the Midwest," Fralin said. "It's fun watching these drivers come in to try and take down our local drivers."
On Friday, there will be five classes racing, including Sports Compacts, Hobby Stock, Stock Cars, Sports Mods and Modifieds. The gates will open at 3 p.m. with racing beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday will have another full slate of racing with all the same classes. Gates will open at 1:30 p.m. and racing starting at 4 p.m.
There will be no Late Models racing on either night this year.
Entry for adults is $20 while children 10 and under are free. Pit passes are $30. There will be no COVID-19 restrictions or mask mandates for fans attending the event.
Fralin said despite the heavy rains, the track should be ready to go for racing on Friday.
"We had the track prepared a couple weeks in advance," Fralin said. "The rain is going to help us. We're more concerned about the pits, but confident we'll get that all taken care of and good to go."
Fralin said it's been a long cold winter, so he hopes people will come out and enjoy the outdoors Friday and Saturday at Beatrice Speedway.
"Come out and see the best drivers in the nation competing against our local guys," Fralin said. "Every year it comes down to some really good racing at Spring Nationals. We haven't had it for two years, so everybody is excited to get back rolling."