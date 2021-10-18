Beatrice Speedway wraps up season with Octoberfest

Beatrice Speedway was the host for the annual IMCA Fall Nationals. The two night event provided race fans with plenty of late season action.

Fans were met with cool and crisp Fall temperatures on Friday evening and were introduced to a newly painted inside and outside retaining walls to provide the tack with a more pleasing appearance.

New to the drivers was the introduction of high tech transponders. The high tech devices electronically track each car’s progress during their race and display them on the scoreboard for fans and officials. The high tech devices score each driver as they cross the checkered flag.

The weekend kicked off with track announcer Brian Cook’s salute to the veterans in attendance on hand followed by the National Anthem. A solid car count of 132 cars were on hand from seven different states to compete for the two night show.

First on the track to kick off the weekend was the sport compact class. Some things at the track never change as the Beatrice Bohlmeyer brothers continue to dominate as they won both heat races. In Heat one, Zach Bohlmeyer was never challenged. In the second heat, brother Drake Bohlmeyer was able to secure the win. Zach was able to hold on in the A main for the feature win.

The sport modifieds then took the track. In the first heat, the hard charging Kaylin Lopez of Chowchilla, CA started on the pole and never looked back. The second heat saw Lincoln driver Cade Richards secure his spot in the feature with a win.

Beatrice driver Adam Armstrong outclassed the field on his way to a win in the third heat. In the final heat, Cameron Meyer of Pierce took the win. In the A main, it was the young gun 16-year-old Cade Richards of Lincoln taking home the win followed by Washington, Kan. driver Greg Metz and Armstrong.

In the hobby stocks, heat race winners were Cody Williams of Minneapolis, Kan., Dillion Richards of Beatrice and Taylor Huss of Fairbury. In the feature race, it was Richards followed by Nick Ronneebaum of Onaga, Kan., and Huss.

In the stock cars, the heat race winners were Shane Stutzman of Milford, Benji Legg of Beatrice and Tyler Frye of Bellville, Kan. Legg also took the checkered flag for the win in the feature, beating out Beatrice driver Paul Burck,

In the Modified class, heat winners were Jordan Grabouski of Beatrice, Clint Holman of Bellevue, Cole Wayman of Lincoln and Jared Hoefelman of Columbus. In the A main, an on track battle took place between Grabouski and Densberger. The two collided, sending Grabouski to the pits. Densbeger went on for the Friday night win.

On Saturday night, fans were greeted with warmer temperatures and drivers with a multi-lane race surface. A smooth racing surface proved for a fast and exciting night of racing.

The sport compacts were first on the track. It was another night dominated by the Beatrice Bohlmeyer brothers. Drake took control of the race early and dominated, but Zach was able to slide to the second spot and coming out of corner four, pushed his car to the victory over his brother in thrilling fashion. In post-race interview he said that he: “tricked his brother.” He voiced that winning the Fall Nationals meant a lot and was “amazing.”

In the hobby stock class, heat winners were Don Hall of Lincoln, Adam Wasserman of Fairbury and Tristian Grape of Columbus. Dillion Richards took the checkered in the B feature and it was Grape that won the A main feature

In the sport modified class, heat winners were Branden Spanjer of Crete, Lopez, Armstrong and Zach Mallcoat of Boone IA. Andrew Whitmore of Fairbury took the win to advance to the A main feature. Tyler Frye of Belleville, Kan. took home the first of two feature wins. He voiced that he had not planned to race in the sport mods, but car owner Toby Williams called and he took advantage of the opportunity.

The stock car class then rolled on to the track. Heat winners were Jordan Zimmer of Cleveland, North Dakota, Damon Richards of David City and Benji Legg of Beatrice. In the A main feature, Tyler Frye was able to hold off the hard charging Beatrice drivers Lance Borgman and Legg to hold on the for the win. In post-race interview he said: “I didn’t plan on winning one feature, but getting two is amazing.”

The Budweiser IMCA Modifies heat winners were Grabouski, Jacob Hobscheidt of Plattsmouth and Jeff James of Staton. Marcus Tomlison of Turtle Lake, ND was the B feature winner.

In the A main feature, it was Grabouski who stormed to an early lead and dominated the race despite several yellow flags. Grabouski said that the win meat a lot to home as I grew up here. He said that that he had several stock cars that had rough weekends and would consume the majority of the $2000 feature winner money.

The Nationals is the final event for the speedway until the annual Spring Nationals, which will take place in the Spring of 20222.

