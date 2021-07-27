Beatrice's Hatcliff competes in NCA All-Star Game

Weidner, who had 13 points, and Aschoff tried to set up an ally-oop in the final moments of the game.

"We were talking on the bench, like we got to make this exciting, drop a back ally-oop," Aschoff said.

The play didn't work, but all was good.

"I never played alongside Allison so it was a really good experience," Aschoff said. "I feel like our passing and basketball IQs are pretty similar. We think a lot of the same things."

The brightest all-stars

* Count Sprakel as one of the players glad to have Weidner and Aschoff on their side. The three-time all-stater from Crofton finished with a game-high 23 points. The post player showed her range, hitting a three from the top of the key to give the Blues a 77-63 lead with less than 5 minutes remaining.

* Samantha Moore played in the smallest class during her prep career while at Mullen. But playing against some of the state's best Monday, the 6-0 guard showed why she has great potential to transition well at Division II Nebraska-Kearney.

The Class D-2 all-stater finished with a team-high 19 points on 8-of-19 shooting.