WAVERLY --The Beatrice boys and girls cross country teams traveled to the Waverly Invite on Friday.

The Beatrice girls finished seventh in the team standings while the boys finished eighth.

The Lady O was led by Josie Frerich's 20th place finished while Kendall Hein finished 24th, Addison Perrett finished 35th, Jaedyn Baxa finished 37th and Rayna Schaefer finished 44th.

The Orangemen were led by Josiah Quinones' 18th place finish while Bryan Price finished 35th, Lucas Frazier finished 39th, Tyson Cerveny finished 53rd and Ethan Cerveny finished 56th.

The Beatrice cross country teams will return to action on Saturday when they travel to the Crete Invite.

Norris was able to capture individual and team championships in both the boys and girls races at the Waverly Invite.

The Norris girls, who are the defending Class B State champions, finished with a score of 18, which easily put them ahead of York's 40 and Platteview's 69.

Kendall Zavala was the girls individual champion with a time of 18:43.08, which was a few seconds faster than York's Kassidy Stuckey's time of 18:47.91.

Norris' Ellie Thomas finished third with a time of 19:34.29 while Atlee Wallman was fifth at 19:59.89, Hailley Finkner was ninth at 20:26.72 and Tanna Petsche was 10th at 20:35.70.

The Norris' boys team score of 23 easily beat Papillion La Vista South's score of 57 and Elkhorn's score of 60.

Defending Class B individual state champion Riley Boonstra of Norris won the individual championship with a time of 15:41.92. It was nine seconds faster than second place Braden Loftquest of Gretna East's time of 15:50.34.

Norris' Eli Van Brocklin finished fifth with a time of 16:38.98 and Samuel Talero finished seventh with a time of 16:48.39. Wyatt Behrens finished 10th with a time of 17:08.91. Dalton Weber finished 24th.

The Norris cross country teams will travel to the Mount Michael Invite on Tuesday.