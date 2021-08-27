BHS softball falls to No. 4 Bennington

BENNINGTON -- The Beatrice softball team hung tough with Class B No. 4 Bennington Thursday night, but it was the Badgers that prevailed in the end.

Bennington won the game 5-3 in Bennington. All eight runs were scored in the first two innings before the pitching and defense on both sides clamped down.

The Lady O scored all three of their runs in the top of the first inning. Avery Barnard led off the game by reaching second base on an error. With one out, Riley Schwisow's RBI single gave Beatrice a 1-0 lead.

Tavia Hausman walked to put runners at first and second. An RBI single by Lucy DeBoer would allow Alexa Jelinek to score, who had come into courtesy run for Schwisow. Laney Workman's RBI single allowed Alex Mason to score -- who had come into pinch run for Hausman.

Beatrice had a 3-0 lead, but it wouldn't last long as Bennington scored four runs in the bottom of the first. Two walks, a double and a single led to the first two runs. A steal of home and an RBI double led to the next two runs, making it 4-3.

Bennington added one more run in the bottom of the second. Two singles and a walk led to the run, making it 5-3.