BHS softball falls to No. 4 Bennington

BENNINGTON -- The Beatrice softball team hung tough with Class B No. 4 Bennington Thursday night, but it was the Badgers that prevailed in the end.
Bennington won the game 5-3 in Bennington. All eight runs were scored in the first two innings before the pitching and defense on both sides clamped down.
The Lady O scored all three of their runs in the top of the first inning. Avery Barnard led off the game by reaching second base on an error. With one out, Riley Schwisow's RBI single gave Beatrice a 1-0 lead.
Tavia Hausman walked to put runners at first and second. An RBI single by Lucy DeBoer would allow Alexa Jelinek to score, who had come into courtesy run for Schwisow. Laney Workman's RBI single allowed Alex Mason to score -- who had come into pinch run for Hausman.
Beatrice had a 3-0 lead, but it wouldn't last long as Bennington scored four runs in the bottom of the first. Two walks, a double and a single led to the first two runs. A steal of home and an RBI double led to the next two runs, making it 4-3.
Bennington added one more run in the bottom of the second. Two singles and a walk led to the run, making it 5-3.
Beatrice left the bases loaded in the third, but would not be able to get a runner past second base for the rest of the game, making the final score 5-3.
Riley Schwisow pitched all six innings for Beatrice, giving up five earned runs on seven hits while striking out two and walking three.
The Lady O offense had seven hits in the game -- all singles. Schwisow had two singles and an RBI while Workman had two singles, a walk and an RBI. Morgan Mahoney, Jaidyn Vanschoiack and Lucy DeBoer had a single each.
The Beatrice softball team is now 4-2 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday at the Linccoln Public Schools Invite. They are scheduled to play Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Skutt and Kearney.
Freeman beats Weeping Water
The Freeman softball team picked up a 4-0 road win over Weeping Water on Thursday.
The Lady Falcons scored one run in the third inning, two runs in the fifth inning and one run in the seventh inning while pitcher Paige Mahler shut down the Weeping Water offense. She pitched all seven innings, giving up no runs on three hits while striking out nine and walking none.
Freeman had six hits in the game. Kyla Davison had two doubles and three runs scored while Kloey Johnson had a double, two singles, an RBI and a run scored. Aspyn Haner had a single.
Freeman is now 3-2 on the season and will be in action again Saturday when they travel to the Syracuse Invite.