BMS boys runners win state championship

BMS cross country

Members of the 2022 Beatrice Middle School State Championship cross country team from left include Dru Breeden, James Given, Tyson Cerveny, Jesse Oltmans, Wyatt Pfieffer, Ethan Cerveny and head coach Jeff Junker.

The Beatrice Middle School boys cross country team recently won a state championship.

It was an all-class meet held at Papillion LaVista South High School on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Beatrice finished with a team score of 95, which easily beat Lexington's 148 and Norris' 163. There was a total of 36 teams from across the state competing and a total of 317 runners.

Placing for Beatrice was Jesse Oltmans in eighth, Tyson Cerveny in 20th, Ethan Cerveny in 23rd, James Given in 26th, Dru Breeden in 47th and Wyatt Pfieffer in 49th.

The team is coached by Jeff Junker.

